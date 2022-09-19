MATT RESNICK
Online decisions can have dire and far-reaching consequences.
That was the overarching theme delivered by guest speaker Russ Tuttle during multiple assemblies held at the Chanute High School auditorium on Monday.
Tuttle is the president of the Shawnee-based "Stop Trafficking Project." According to his website, Tuttle seeks to utilize his strengths of communication, leadership, team development and compassion to end domestic sex trafficking of minors before it begins by disrupting the exploitation of vulnerability. Tuttle is an active member of several coalitions and task forces in Kansas and Missouri.
Tuttle kicked off in the morning with an assembly attended by Royster Middle School and Thayer USD 447 students. That was followed by a highly-charged presentation to CHS students and staff. The presentation was made possible through grant dollars from the Neosho County Health Department. NCHD also attempted to set Tuttle up for an assembly at Erie High School, but they declined. Superintendent Troy Damman said that school officials were unable to put the logistics together quickly enough.
While Tuttle discussed human trafficking on a global scale, he said that it’s not an issue affecting Chanute. The potential naivety of minors communicating with strangers online and potentially sharing pictures and other personal info, he said, is more local.
"This is pretty much normal life for too many teens," he said.
Tuttle said recipients of the pictures often have ulterior motives related to sex trafficking of minors.
"I want you to understand that when you're sharing those pictures, the moment you share it, by federal law you are a child pornographer," he said.
Tuttle said cybercrime detectives have implored him to get that message across at his assemblies.
"We have a lot of really good kids who are getting caught up in official criminal investigations," he said, "because now their pictures were caught up in this whole other web."
Taking it a step further, Tuttle said that many employers inspect social media profiles of prospective applicants prior to even reaching out for an interview.
"Now that you know that, you have the opportunity now to maybe make some changes," he said. "Because here's the reality — those pictures you think you're sharing between only two people, they are everywhere."
Tuttle told of a 10-year-old boy who communicated with a stranger and attempted to meet the individual in person. He said the minor met the stranger while playing an online video game.
"He thinks he knows who he's talking to — the other person on the end of his headset – and turns out to be somebody he doesn't know," Tuttle said. "Next thing, the 10-year-old boy (is sent) a picture of a female with no clothes. The 10-year-old boy is like 'Uh, wow, I have never seen this before' — dopamine release and now he's super-curious."
Tuttle said the story concluded with the minor running away and hiding out in a ditch for 18 hours thinking he was going to meet the person in the image.
"The (stranger) was an adult male, 62-year-old registered sex offender," Tuttle said to audible gasps in the audience.
Tuttle told the audience on multiple occasions that he's attempting to "appeal to the hero in you" and conceded that some of his stories were the most harrowing of examples he’s aware of in the Midwest region.
"Students I work with tell me that (they) wish they would have done things differently online," he said.
Tuttle also informed students that legal pornography is the engine that drives sex trafficking, noting that research has showed that 1 in 5 images on those sites are of a minor.
"What is fascinating to me is a lot of times we think we know that this is an okay thing," he said. “So for me and our organization, it's impossible to talk about trafficking without talking about porn. Every single time we click a (porn-related) link, we are somehow supporting this (trafficking) industry."
Tuttle said the porn industry is targeting younger and younger ages to visit its sites.
"Here's the reality of pornography — honestly, it's kind of like a form of slavery," he said, noting that individuals are viewed as a form property. "So it comes down to this — we’re valuable only because of how attractive a certain industry says we are."
Tuttle said that porn has the ability to rewire the circuitry of the mind, citing an example of a high school student who used his school-issued MacBook to surf porn during class. He said once the student went to his next-hour class, he was unable to focus.
"He said (he) was trying to do his assignment, but was having flashbacks in his mind of what (he) just did," Tuttle said. "Here's the thing — our minds are being rewired."
He also told the story of a minor whose story is integral to his organization and his presentations. He said the girl was a rising softball player with a bright future ahead, but wound up getting entangled with a sex trafficker, which began with an online interaction.
"She showed up thinking she was going to meet a 14-year-old boy, and there stands a 21-year-old adult male," Tuttle said. "He walked (her) out of the mall by the hand and put (her) in the back seat of his super-cool Tahoe on rims — and did the most unthinkable things to (her)."
Tuttle said a recording was made and the minor was being advertised online the following day.
"She became a runaway in the state of Kansas and the people controlling her were selling her between Des Moines and Dallas — and she's 14 and a half years old," he said, adding that those controlling her also forced her into drug and alcohol addictions. "She was being sold at million dollar homes and cheap hotels. The people controlling her sold her to 37 men in one 24-hour time period. (She later told me) that 35 of them brought pornography and said 'do that.’"
He displayed a shock-image of the individual in a hospital bed hooked to tubes and monitors “because of all the horrific things that were forced upon her.”
"(She) was clinically dead for 45 minutes before her 21st birthday," he said, and that her later medical needs were immense and she eventually died.
"One bad decision can ruin your life forever," he said.
NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr said the impact of Tuttle's presentations could be felt among those assembled. Emotional students could be seen speaking with Tuttle after the assembly, and left with him and Starr for "intake" purposes.
"It's heartbreaking to see girls like this," Starr told The Tribune.
