GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioner Sam Budreau has resigned from the commission.
Commissioners will decide at Monday’s meeting how to fill Budreau’s seat. He notified City Manager Todd Newman and the other commissioners by letter Tuesday.
“I think it’s time now for me to think of my family and my health,” he told the Tribune Thursday afternoon.
Budreau’s two-year term ends with the city elections this year. He also served as a member of the Chanute land bank board, representing the city commission.
The resignation comes because of an unexpected situation, he said, and he had intended to continue. He is pleased with the things that the city has accomplished, he said.
“I’m leaving the city of Chanute in good hands,” Budreau said. “I wish them well.”
Budreau previously served a four-year term as commissioner after running unsuccessfully in 2015. Before being on the commission, he was Chanute’s director of public safety, director of human resources and assistant and interim city manager. Budreau is the corporate director of human resources with Monarch Cement south of Humboldt. He will remain in that position, he said, but will cut back while he tries to recover.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.