County burn ban expires
GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners named the Heim Law Office as the county’s legal advisor after presentations from two firms Tuesday.
Attorneys Bret Heim and Bob Johnson, both of whom have law offices in Iola, gave presentations at Tuesday’s commission meeting for the county counselor post vacated by Erie attorney Seth Jones.
“If it’s Bob Johnson or Bret Heim, you couldn’t go wrong either way,” County Attorney Linus Thuston said. “Anything that you would need, either of those firms would be fine.”
Commissioner Paul Westhoff said Heim’s presentation gave him the edge. The commission voted to engage Heim on a trial basis until Feb. 1, because Westhoff’s seat is in the upcoming general election and the commission might change.
Heim’s bid for the position came after Johnson’s bid arrived last week. Heim appeared with his partners Daniel Smith and Cliff Lee.
“It’ll be all three of us,” Heim said.
Heim has served as city attorney for Moran, Kincaid and Savonburg. He has 27 years of municipal experience and has been in the area since 1996.
Heim attended Washburn University with Thuston and said he has known him since 1989.
“I don’t have any issue telling Linus he’s wrong,” Heim said, and he will speak up if something exposes the county to liability.
Johnson, who lives in Humboldt, has an office in Iola and has been the Allen County counselor since October 2019. He became Stevens County counselor in 1999 and after returning to southeast Kansas in 2006, commuted between Humboldt and Hugoton.
Johnson’s office has four attorneys and six paralegals and represents 10 to 12 tax-funded entities including three cities, three school districts and a community college.
The Allen County Commission meets each Tuesday morning and usually concludes by 10 am. Neosho County meets at 2 pm on alternating Tuesdays, and Johnson did not see a conflict in scheduling or conflict of interest.
“You guys have your boundaries, they have their boundaries,” he said. “We can’t advise either side” in a conflict between the two counties, he said.
Commissioners told the two attorneys that a major issue involves the Neosho Ridge Wind farm. The commission has been advised to seek outside advice, and later in the meeting engaged Jantz Law Office from Newton.
The issue has to do with road repairs and restoration after the project construction. Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said he would stand firmly by what is on the punch list of needed work.
In other business, the commission allowed the county’s burn ban to expire Tuesday.
Emergency Preparedness Director Melanie Kent-Culp said the expiration was already set in the resolution. It came after the Martin Johnson Airport reported receiving 0.91 inches of rainfall Sunday and Monday.
The commission accepted a bid from Countryside Funeral Home to provide coroner transport at $150 per call. Commissioners allowed Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp to purchase window blinds for $1,400.
County Clerk and Election Officer Heather Elsworth reported early voting began Wednesday and continues until 4 pm Nov. 4, the Friday before the general election.
Because of the election on Nov. 8, the next commission meeting will be Nov. 15. The election results will be audited Nov. 14 and the commissioners will canvass the county results Nov. 16.
Elsworth anticipates that the Kansas Secretary of State or Governor races may seek a recount. If Neosho County is included, the recount would be Nov. 21 and the canvass would be Nov. 28 or 29.
“Hopefully, we’re not involved,” Elsworth said. “Rainbows and happiness and hopefully we’ll have a lovely Thanksgiving.”
The commission approved a $213,000 Neighborhood Revitalization Program project for a new building and renovation project to include a new house and shop.
Commissioners reviewed updates to the employee policy handbook and advertising materials from Butler County to seek bids on a new county auditor.
