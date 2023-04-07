USD 413 administrators, along with some Board of Education members, recently expressed concern over a possible conflict of interest that could affect the services of School Resource Officers Matt Morgan and Karl Thornton.
At the behest of district officials, Morgan and Thornton were called to a meeting in early March to discuss logistics, as well as whether they were able to adequately uphold the integrity of their position.
The topic of logistics centered primarily on the move from the Educational Support Center to Lincoln Early Learning Center for the March BOE meeting. Lincoln is a larger venue, and with the increased presence of patrons who have been critical of the district’s transgender policy, district officials wanted to err on the side of caution.
“We wanted to ensure that we were properly prepared for the meeting. We hadn’t previously discussed protocols for other venues, and were reviewing expectations and procedures,” said Superintendent Kellen Adams. “Lincoln is not as conducive to a quick exit as ESC is.”
Adams told The Tribune that several board members were also concerned with the views expressed by Morgan and Thornton regarding transgender individuals. Thornton has penned letters to The Tribune against transgender students’ use of girls restrooms and the district’s corresponding policy, while Morgan has expressed similar sentiments on social media.
In a Letter to the Editor that appeared in the March 9 edition, Thornton attempted to correlate transgender identification with bodily harm and increased suicide rates.
“We the people of the USA are even letting kids be mutilated, because a kid has a different feeling about their body,” Thornton wrote. “The suicide rate will drastically increase when a 25-year-old girl does not have her body parts she had removed in her teen years or the same with a guy who got his stuff removed when he was a teenager.”
Thornton added that transgender students need to use restrooms that match their “biological born” body.
Thornton’s perspective was also published in the Feb. 22 edition, wherein he noted that transgender identification is both a physical and moral battle.
“We have been brainwashed by the federal government and lawyers,” he said, while imploring parents, students, staff and administration to “fight this battle together.”
Thornton questioned a perceived lack of machismo at USD 413, noting that Martin Luther King’s march on Washington featured men carrying signs reading “I am a Man.”
“Where are all the men of USD 413, Chanute and America?” Thornton said. “How can we let a biological born male go into a restroom where our girls are?”
Adams indicated that Thornton’s letters to the editor, as well as negative perceptions of transgender individuals perpetuated by Morgan on Facebook posts, caught the attention of USD 413 officials. Morgan shared a publicly viewable FB post on March 30 that claimed recent alleged mass shooters identified as something other than their birth gender. It also suggested that identifying as a different gender is caused by mental illness. The FB post shared by Morgan came with a FB-issued tag denoting that it was “Missing context” after the information had been independently fact-checked. Morgan also posted a comment that appeared to target those in the LGBTQ community with a vulgar reference to genitals.
“Mr. Thornton, as well as Mr. Morgan, have made it clear where they are at. There is no hiding that,” Adams said. “We have a potential conflict of interest, in that the very people we may be asking them to protect us from, are those that they’ve aligned with philosophically.”
Some of those patrons were publicly admonished at the March BOE meeting, and Adams was issued an apology on behalf of the board for inflammatory remarks directed at him by those individuals.
In addition to Adams and the two SROs, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester and several board members were present for the meeting with Morgan and Thornton.
“This concern has been expressed by several of our board members, as well as myself and certainly Mr. Koester,” Adams said. “I think we all share that concern, because it’s been made so clear and obvious. We know where Mr. Thornton is because he is publishing (letters) in The Tribune. We know where Mr. Morgan is because he and his wife are getting on Facebook (and sharing their views).”
Adams added that he appreciates the straightforwardness of Thornton and Morgan as far as their openly-expressed opinions.
“They’re not trying to hide it, which I appreciate. But it leaves nothing to the imagination,” he said. “I think I speak for the collective board, as well as Mr. Koester and myself. Because we know where they are at, we believe that there may be a potential conflict of interest.”
Both Morgan and Thornton addressed the question of conflict when asked at the meeting, Adams said.
“They both said that they have no qualms about discharging their duties above any beliefs or philosophies they may hold,” he said.
Prior to the transgender controversy coming to light last fall, only one SRO was present at meetings. Due largely to increased attendance, and increasingly hostile public forums, the district opted to add a second officer. Tasked with keeping the peace, both Morgan and Thornton are equipped with standard-issue, non-lethal firearms.
“They have a duty to discharge what they’ve been asked to do. And so, if they’re not going to, and tell us they’re not going to, then obviously we’re going to take the appropriate action,” Adams said. “But they assured us that their first duty was to protect and serve.”
Adams noted that he or other district officials will likely meet with Morgan and Thornton prior to each BOE meeting moving forward.
“Especially if we get the sense that the crowd is becoming more hostile and growing in numbers. If we fail to prepare, then that is on us,” he said. “If a person violates our code of conduct or becomes physically hostile, what’s that going to look like from the officers’ standpoint? And what are the steps we are going to take?”
Adams called the meetings a situational review of general protocols and procedures.
“Let’s say that on Tuesday morning I’m looking at a destroyed board meeting and have two board members in the hospital because of physical violence, and somebody says ‘What did you do to prepare for this? Did you have a meeting to discuss this?’” he said. “Board meetings are becoming more and more contentious.”
