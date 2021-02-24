MATT RESNICK
Kansas State Senator Caryn Tyson is hopeful that help is on the way for her constituents who will be negatively impacted by exorbitant gas bills.
The City of Humboldt is projected to have a $1.2 million gas fee for the month of February, and had originally budgeted for $35,000. During a special session Monday evening, the Humboldt city council declared a financial State of Emergency.
Tyson recently spoke by phone with Humboldt City Manager Cole Herder regarding the situation. During the call, Tyson inquired about whether the manner in which the city purchases gas is necessary. The city contracts through Kansas Municipal Gas Association (KMGA). KMGA operates like a stock trader, seeking out the best prices available.
During a phone interview with The Tribune on Wednesday, Tyson said KMGA purchases in thirds. A third are long-term, a third via monthly contract, and a third of their purchases are day-to-day — or three-to-four days if it’s a holiday weekend, as was the case for President’s Day.
Because of the recent sub-zero conditions, and the KMGA contract issue, prices for consumers may range anywhere 10 to 100 times higher than normal.
“And that’s where they got caught, is day-to-day purchases,” said Tyson, of Humboldt’s massive bill. “Because anybody that was trading daily for units of natural gas got caught in a price squeeze. Some of the cities have their own capacity to provide natural gas, not going through the KMGA group. So I was asking if they had that capacity or not, or if they are relying on KMGA.”
Tyson said she’s been in contact with the Kansas Attorney General’s office.
Additionally, Tyson said other areas she represents also contract through KMGA, including all of Allen County and Garnett, and that she has been in contact with those local municipalities.
“It’s extremely unfortunate,” she said. “The utility users of the units are the ones that got caught, and locally, that’s what we’re trying to avoid. The homeowners and the businesses are going to get these exorbitant bills. But KMGA should also have skin in the game.
“We’ve heard the word ‘price-gouging. We need to investigate this. We need to find out what went wrong.”
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency on Feb. 14, due to wind chill warnings and stress on utility and natural gas providers.
“There are going to be difficult utility bills for almost every Kansan,” Kelly said. “We will see price surges. I’m not sure by how much. So hopefully, we can find a solution for this. The difficulty is, they want the freedom to be able to trade like that daily. But it puts constituents in a precarious situation, and a dangerous situation, where you may not have the capacity and ability to pay your bill. This is tragic.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.