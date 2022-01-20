MATT RESNICK
Active cases of COVID-19 within USD 413 have quadrupled to 120 since Jan. 4, with students accounting for 100 of those. As of Thursday afternoon, 321 individuals are under quarantine restrictions.
USD 413’s latest Gating Committee report released Thursday using numbers from Jan. 12-18 revealed 92 new student cases. The district opened the week under its “Red” mandatory-masking protocol, after having operated under its “Yellow” mask-optional protocol since early October.
The switch from Yellow to Red automatically locks the district into its strictest protocol for a minimum of two weeks, which will now stretch out even longer.
The district entered into its Red protocol based upon a formula that calculates total the number of students and personnel with active cases and close-contact exposures districtwide.
The latest Gating Committee report (92 active cases plus 171 close-contact exposures) places the district three times above the 5-percent threshold necessary for activating its Red protocol.
According to the guidelines, moving to Red entails mandatory masking where three feet of social distancing cannot be achieved and mandatory masking for spectators and visitors at all indoor activities and events. The social-distancing element of the protocol was tweaked at the Jan. 12 Gating Committee meeting from six feet to three feet.
Additionally, concessions will not be permitted at indoor events, nor will spectators be allowed to carry in food or beverages. This applies at all school-sanctioned events that take place outside regular business hours.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said the new protocols will be difficult to strictly enforce.
“Our primary challenge anytime that masking becomes more restrictive always centers around compliance,” Adams said. “As you can imagine, when policies continue to ebb and flow, as is the case with masking, the consistency with which people can quickly recall what policy is in effect at that time begins to wane.
“As this pandemic approaches its two-year mark, I am of the firm belief that mask compliance continues to become more difficult for all organizations to properly enforce for their employees/customers. We certainly are not exempt from this circumstance.”
Adams also addressed the Gating Committee’s social-distancing pivot.
“We continue to be comfortable with that decision, as we actually increased the distance required,” he said, “thereby decreasing the contact individuals could have with each other in a non-masked setting.”
Royster Middle School tops the list with 42 active cases, 40 of which are students. Chanute High School accounts for 40 cases with 34 students and six teachers. Chanute Elementary checks in with 25 students and 10 teachers, and Lincoln Early Learning Center has two staff members and one student.
The current figures easily place CHS, CES and RMS above the state threshold for being active clusters with five or more cases over a two-week period. Adams said he does not believe the district has reached a tipping point for building closures.
“While we recognize that the active case count is rising, I continue to hold the steadfast belief that the safest place for our students is in our schools,” he said. “Very similar to inclement weather days, we continue to support parents if/when they believe the best choice for their student is to remain at home.”
Gating Committee
findings
For the week of Jan. 12-18, the district tallied 92 positive cases and 171 exposures. Of those, 116 exposures took place in the home/daycare setting. An additional 35 exposures occurred in the classroom, while another 20 occurred in the breakfast/lunch environment.
Also during that week, 707 tests were administered by USD 413 nurses or other staff — up 570 from the previous week. Of those, 92 registered a positive result. Fifteen of those who tested positive had been deemed as close-contact exposures, and an additional 25 individuals declined testing.
Since the first day of classes Aug. 12, the district has reported 426 confirmed cases and 1,601 exposures.
Contact tracing halted
Kansas Department of Health and Environment acting secretary Janet Stanek announced this week that the agency will soon abandon its contact tracing efforts. This also includes the option for K-12 school districts to suspend theirs as well.
Effective Jan. 24, USD 413 will no longer carry out contact tracing for positive cases. Adams, however, said the district will remain committed to notifying students and parents that are affected by a positive case.
Adams cited a hypothetical example of a positive case and the resulting exposure in a classroom setting.
“The parents of the students in that classroom will receive an email/text notification of a positive student in that classroom,” he said. “This allows parents to still have knowledge of a potential exposure — allowing them to remain diligent in monitoring for symptoms, as well as having timely knowledge in the event they wish to take extra precautions with their specific student.”
Adams said the district’s contact tracing was extremely time-intensive.
“They often involved looking at camera footage, interviewing students regarding their prior interactions with the positive case, analysis of seating charts — and finally, individual parent notification of each and every close contact,” he said.
Additionally, testing at school will only occur for symptomatic students with parent permission, and/or those returning from being positive. The district will continue to offer testing to staff upon request, per availability.
Also effective Jan. 24 will be the implementation of new masking guidelines. The tiered color system will remain in place, but the metric for determining the protocol has been altered. Green protocol will be in place when there are fewer than 12 positive cases, or 0.5 percent or less of students/staff. Yellow protocol will take effect when there are between 12 to 32 positive cases, or 0.5-1.5 percent of students/staff, and Red protocol is triggered with 32 or more positive cases, or 1.5 percent or more of the student/staff population.
Return to school
procedures
Students and staff are required to follow CDC/KDHE guidelines of self-isolating for five days after a positive test result. If asymptomatic upon completion of the five-day isolation, individuals can return to district premises, but must register a negative test result if 11 days have not lapsed since the original date of the positive test in order to remain in school.
If still positive, the individual must return to isolation for the remainder of the 10-day period, or provide documentation of a negative test. If positive on the first day, one more test can be administered between days 1 and 11.
Once cleared to return, if prior to 11 days elapsing, individuals must wear face coverings full-time while on district premises, including extracurricular activities, as well as dine in isolation for the remainder of the 10-day period.
If a positive case is also a participant in extracurricular activities that require physical activity, a return-to-play form must be completed by a physician.
School closure blueprint
Adams provided The Tribune with a blueprint of the district plan of implementation for school closures, if necessary. The document lays out the framework of how the district will proceed forward in the event of building closures due to staffing shortages.
— Step 1 —
• No in-person attendance for students at Chanute High School
• Reassign CHS staff to other schools as needed.
• Possibly offer core subject, remote classes for CHS if staff is available
• Students attend in person at LELC, CES and RMS
• Activities will continue since closure is related to staff shortages
— Step 2 —
• No in-person attendance for students at CHS and RMS
• Reassign RMS and CHS staff to other schools as needed
• Possibly offer core subject, remote classes, for RMS and CHS if staff is available
• Students attend in person at LELC and CES
• Activities will continue since closure is related to staff shortages
— Step 3 —
• No in-person attendance for students in USD 413
• Possibly offer classes remotely as staff is available
• Activities will continue since closure is related to staff shortages
