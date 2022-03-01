MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School’s Blue Comet Theatre League students are excited to be sharing the spotlight for their forthcoming performances of the play "The Miracle Worker."
The first of three shows kicks off at 7 pm Thursday in the CHS auditorium.
William Gibson's “The Miracle Worker” tells the tale of Annie Sullivan and her student, Helen Keller — a young girl who is deaf, mute and blind, as well as strong-willed and violent. Gibson's three-act play provides an in-depth look at the two central characters prior to them becoming advocates for those with disabilities. It also tells the story of a determined teacher and a brilliant but misunderstood child. Sullivan's steadfast instruction eventually succeeds as Keller finds her voice through the expression of a single word – water – explained CHS theater instructor Chase Reed.
"There's something special about legitimate theater; it's a collaborative and temporal art," Reed said. "Members of the cast and crew often spend 100-plus hours auditioning, reading, memorizing, blocking, working and polishing the show before opening night."
Reed said the two-hour performances can never be recreated in the same way.
"When the show is over, the set is struck and the stage is dark, the thoughts and feelings that arise in our audience will be the only thing that remains,” he said. “And to a theater person, that's all that matters. We ask, ‘Have we left something in the minds or hearts of our viewers?’”
Reed said that he and the CHS ensemble cast decided that a "pair of glasses" was a fitting metaphor for their upcoming performances.
"Which helps our audiences to see history, humans and helpers," he said. "From that, we dedicated this show to the special teachers in our lives. Almost anyone can name someone — a teacher, preacher, family member or friend who has helped them see the world in a new way and this show is dedicated to those people. I think teachers are tired. They're worn out. Our production of The Miracle Worker says 'We see you and we appreciate you.' I hope teachers in the audience will rekindle their passions and remember the 'why' behind their practices.”
Starring as Helen Keller, CHS junior Linzie Dupuy said it's been a challenging few months perfecting the role.
“I've definitely learned a lot about myself as an actress, because this is a very hard role to portray," she said. "But it's also been super-fun, because I've made a lot of close friends and (formed) really close relationships."
Dupuy's only prior experience on stage came in a middle school musical. She said she was surprised that she landed the role of Helen Keller.
"I was really doubting myself," she said.
Dupuy said Reed has set the bar high for the production.
"He has high expectations," she said. "He's very hard on us, but at the end of the day, he tells us that he loves us."
Dupuy billed the upcoming performances as eye-opening on many different topics.
Playing Keller's relative, Aunt Ev, junior Anita Staker said being a part of the production has been an amazing experience.
"This experience has been truly wonderful," she said, adding that the camaraderie formed with other cast-mates has helped her to get acclimated to CHS after transferring from Fredonia. "I've never felt family like this one. We're here for really long hours and working really hard. So when you spend that much time with people, you just gotta love them."
The disability theme of the play hits home for Staker.
"I actually struggle with a seizure disorder and chronic fatigue," she said. "This disability representation is very important. As a person who has a disability – I have autism – I think this play definitely represents disabilities appropriately and accurately, which is (something) a lot of media can't do."
In the co-star role, Kayleigh Watts dazzles as Annie Sullivan.
"It's been a really fun and eye-opening experience," Watts said. "We've learned a lot about ourselves as actors, and me personally, I've learned different acting skills."
Watts lauded her cast-mates for their long hours and hard work.
"It's a really amazing cast; we have a really tight bond," she said. "We've all put a lot of hard work into it, and I'm really excited to see all of it pay off."
Freshman Josiah Bates portrays Keller's big brother, James. Bates has previously performed in nine productions.
"Every time I've been in a theater, it's always been like having a second family," he said. "I didn't know half of these people before I got (the role), and having so much fun with everyone, it's been such a great experience. I love it so much."
Bates said he's not only eager to get the public performances underway, but he's also thrilled to be performing a pair of matinees Thursday and Friday for USD 413 students at various locations.
"This is going to be the first production I've been in where we make five shows," he said, "which I'm excited for, because I've never felt like three was enough."
Special guest
Independence Community College theater director Paul Molnar recently spent several hours with the ensemble cast, choreographing a fight scene. Molnar is a veteran actor, director, producer and fight choreographer, and also teaches movement and stage combat.
"There's a section of the play that involves a lot of physical activity, so I was contacted to see if I would help choreograph that section," he said.
Molnar said it involves nearly four pages of pure stage direction with no dialogue.
"It's called the 'food fight' or ‘breakfast scene,’" he said. "It's a very elaborate fight that happens in the middle of this breakfast scene in the play. I was asked to work with the students and make sure that everybody stayed safe, and that we told the right story."
Molnar said he has provided similar instruction at other Southeast Kansas high schools, adding that he was impressed with the CHS cast and their ability to handle his instructions.
"They were very attentive and focused on what it was that we needed to get done, and I really enjoyed myself," he said. "They were also very inquisitive."
An obstacle for Molnar is not knowing a group's overall skill level prior to arriving at the school.
"Maybe they're very coordinated people, maybe they're not," he said. "Part of my philosophy has been to try to meet each student where they're at. So for this particular show, I had to very quickly assess where these students were physically, their ability to take direction and all that kind of stuff."
It was a time-intensive process to choreograph the scene.
"The moment on stage might be 30 seconds long, but you spend three hours creating it," he said. "I hope the community gets out and supports the local theater and those students. Sports always has a built-in audience, but I would hope that people go out and support the arts as well."
Reed echoed those sentiments.
"So often we forget to support our local artists," he said. "We pack gymnasiums and stadiums, yet we leave studios and auditoriums vacant. Why? The arts are critical to the survival of our communities. They're expressions of our collective identity: who we were, who we are, and who we want to become."
The play will begin at 7 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 6 pm. General admission is $7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.