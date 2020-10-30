andidate profiles by Greg Lower/Tribune
Incumbent: Tyson
Incumbent Republican Caryn Tyson of Parker is seeking her second term to represent the 12th District in the Kansas Senate.
“We have so many issues that need to be fixed,” she said.
She was first elected to the Kansas House in 2010 and served one term before being elected to the Senate.
Tyson said many Kansans are facing issues because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and are not able to work. She wants to work on the identity theft and fraud that she said have hit the employment system tremendously. She said it has hurt taxpayers and needs to be shut down.
She said she has had success against waste and for smaller government and several top accomplishments. Tyson sponsored a bill last year that she said brought transparency to property taxes and was passed by super majorities in both houses, but was vetoed by the governor.
“Bringing transparency to any tax system should be supported by all of us,” Tyson said.
She said she has tried to change the budget attitude that agencies will lose funding if they don’t use it.
“These are just common-sense solutions,” Tyson said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”
Challenger: Bruner
A retired Chanute teacher hopes to unseat the 12th District incumbent in the Kansas Senate.
Democrat Mike Bruner is running from his current residence in Humboldt against Republican incumbent Caryn Tyson. Bruner was part of a committee seeking to recruit a candidate for this year’s Senate race.
“That’s a challenge,” he said.
Bruner said the incumbent disagrees with him on several issues, and Bruner decided to take on the candidacy himself.
He said Tyson is part of a faction that supported the policies of past governor Sam Brownback and supported the purge of moderate Republicans such as Dan Goddard of Parsons.
Bruner said he is a strong supporter of public schools and Medicaid expansion.
“It does shore up our local hospitals and clinics,” he said.
Bruner, who taught at Chanute High School, said he has been interested in government and politics academically. He was active with the Kansas National Educators Association and participated in lobbying at the legislature. Five years ago, he became chairman of the Allen County Democratic Party.
In terms of policy, Bruner said rural healthcare is vital for economic development, and rural broadband is also important to tie in infrastructure, healthcare and economic development.
Bruner used to be a negotiator for Chanute educators and the school board and knows people have to respect the other side. But he said there is a faction in the legislature that is not open to good-faith negotiations. He said politics is more directed to conflict and confrontation.
He said he has seen outlandish things brought against candidates in other races this season, where moderate Republicans have been victimized in mailings. Some of them are not from the actual opponent.
He hopes more citizens get involved and run for office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.