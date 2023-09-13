TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a moderate risk level in Southeast Kansas and high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections (WNV) for all other regions of the state.

WNV is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes and can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. Most WNV infections occur in the late summer and early fall. Twenty-two human cases of WNV have been reported to KDHE in 2023, including 17 neuroinvasive cases and three deaths. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has also reported seven equine cases of WNV for 2023. Confirmed equine cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas, Ford and Pratt counties.

Recommended for you

Load comments