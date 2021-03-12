STU BUTCHER
A girls basketball team in 1917 was dominating on the court. Elsmore posted a 16-0 record under coach Charlie Braden.
Bruce Jackson, former Chanute High football coach, attended Elsmore High School. He alerted the Tribune about the feat of the Elsmore team.
“Look at those scores. They had to have some great athletes,” Jackson said.
Some early season scores were 69-1 over Moran and 85-3 against Stark.
They piled up 842 points to just 251 for the opposition, resulting in Burlington forfeiting a game in the state tournament rather than playing the talented squad.
In those years, there wasn’t a KSHSAA to sponsor state tournaments for girls, but the University of Kansas offered an open state tourney at Robinson Gymnasium.
The rules then were half-court with three offensive players on one end and three defensive players on the other end.
The team defeated Rosedale of Kansas City 41-27 for the state title.
Elsmore didn’t really have a regular gym and the coach outlined much of his strategy on a makeshift outdoor court.
Team members were: Nellie Trast, Olive Cox, Eva Munson, Golda Ard, Minnie Ard, Edna Danielson (team captain), Edna Daniels, Mabel Ard, Lena Ard, Nada Olson.
In 1955, Braden recalled how the whole town was there to greet them upon their arrival from Lawrence.
The welcome included a big reception at a local church.
In 1918, Chanute defeated Rosedale 35-32 for the state crown.
From the start of the event in 1909, Chanute was second that year, winner in 1910, winner in 1911, second in 1912, second in 1914, first in 1915 and second in 1919.
In 1916, Elsmore was second to KC-Rosedale 47-27.
