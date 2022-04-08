GREG LOWER
Some residents do not understand how the Chanute Housing Authority assists people with rent, and there has been upset over increases in rental costs.
The authority offers Housing and Urban Development programs, Executive Director Nicci Wiltse said, but some applicants and taxpayers might be confused about how they work.
CHA has two programs. Section 8 is a voucher program, where tenants rent from landlord owners. Tenants in the other program live in city-owned housing with rent options of either a flat rate or based on 30 percent of the participant’s gross annual income.
Although different, many applicants confuse the two programs.
“I always say they’re brother and sister,” occupation therapist Mikki Herrera said.
The Section 8 voucher program can have up to 25 participants, although there are 20 now with a waiting list. The five openings are going through the process where approved applicants must file paperwork, locate a landlord, and have the home inspected and approved.
CHA has a total of 139 homes available with 50 apartments in Osage Village and 47 in Ronda Lane. The rest of the public housing is in single-family or duplex properties scattered around Chanute.
More residents in public housing take the income-based option than those on the flat rate. Qualifying participants receive deductions for children, daycare, medical and other expenses.
Participants received notice after rents were revised in February, based on county market changes. The highest increase was 30 percent for a four-bedroom home, which is now $693 a month.
Guidelines to qualify for the programs are also scheduled to change during 2022.
Sometimes the flat rent is cheaper than the income-based, but the rent does not automatically change if the income changes.
HUD will notify them if their income goes over qualifications, Wiltse said, and participants will have time to decide on changes.
“Eventually, they’ll graduate out of the program,” Wiltse said. “That’s the ultimate goal.”
Since Wiltse and Herrera have been with CHA, they said two participants went to owning their own home in the past year or so.
Besides housing assistance, CHA can also direct participants to help from the Ministerial Alliance or Salvation Army, which can provided up to a combined $150 per year. They can also contact Catholic Charities, Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance, commodities or other programs.
Information is available on the Chanute Housing Authority website cha8013.wixsite.com/my-site
The intent is to help people who are struggling get back on their feet.
“We’re here to help and then we’re here to let you go,” Wiltse said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.