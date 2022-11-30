MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Treasurer Sydney Ball pushed back on assertions that she is not adequately fulfilling the duties of her elected position.
During Tuesday’s county commission meeting, County Auditor Rodney Burns noted that critical elements of the treasurer’s office are not being executed with efficiency, and that Ball has fallen behind in some of these areas. Burns also noted that Ball is making strides in addressing several issues.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen was critical of Ball, saying that the treasurer’s office needs more accountability. Klaassen’s remarks were made during Burns’ presentation of the 2020-21 audit findings.
“We can’t go on like this. Something has to change,” Klaassen told The Tribune after the meeting.
Burns added that bank reconciliation transactions are not being cleared by the treasurer.
“There are transactions that are occurring in the bank that aren’t being recorded in the ledger,” Burns told The Tribune. “So when (commissioners) get a report of how much money is in the bank, it may not be accurate.”
Burns said that roughly $50,000 had not been recorded by the treasurer at the end of 2021, but that Ball has been working to remedy the problem.
“She’s going through and identifying all the (transactions) that have cleared,” he said. “But sometimes things have to be adjusted, and those aren’t being adjusted.”
Burns was unsure of the precise reason that Ball had not been making those adjustments.
“Maybe time restraints. She has a lot of other jobs besides that,” Burns said. “It takes time to figure out what to do with each item.”
As previously reported by The Tribune, Burns said that a mineral tax had also not been distributed.
“It’s a tax on minerals that are taken out of the ground. They have to pay a severance tax on that,” Burns said, adding that payments are to be distributed upon receipt. “The statement is done quarterly and she is supposed to turn around and distribute it.”
He said that approximately $15,000 had been built up in the fund over a couple of years.
Burns noted that distribution of these funds are a statutory duty of Ball’s office, but he did not consider the neglected payments to be a major infraction.
“It’s only $15,000,” he said.
Federal funding from the pandemic has also not been properly accounted for, Burns told commissioners. He said that federally distributed COVID-19 funds were utilized to purchase personal protective equipment in late 2020. FEMA then reimbursed the county a portion of that in early 2021. Burns said he recently made the necessary adjustments, but that it’s still problematic because $13,500 had to be transferred to the SPARKS Fund.
“The SPARKS Fund needs to be closed back out,” Burns said.
Burns said that Ball needs to address the issues brought to light during his audit report.
“She’s been working on it and it has gotten better over the years,” he said. “It’s just not there yet.”
The Payroll Clearing Fund also has issues. “You have to fix the payroll clearing issue, because that causes problems with reconciling the banks. They’re interrelated. All the money goes through payroll and it affects the bank accounts.”
A communication breakdown is also a symptom of the underlying issue.
“There needs to be more communication between the commission and the other departments that are handling the finances,” Klaassen said. “So we have a better understanding of where the funds are — which funds are available and which funds are spoken for.”
Commissioner Nic Galemore was displeased with some of the audit findings.
“They bother me, they really do,” he said. “If we operated in the private industry, we would have people knocking on our doors wanting to put a chain on it.”
Burns chimed in.
“By law, every department is supposed to be reporting monthly what they collected for the month and what they did with it,” he said. “These funds are not being accounted for and that’s why we’re getting the (audit) flags.”
Ball rebuttal
In an email to The Tribune, Ball denied that there has been any infectiveness in carrying out her duties.
“Payroll Clearing is not under my department. This has long been an ongoing issue with the county, stemming from when the department was under the supervision of the county commissioners,” she said. “I graciously offered to lend a hand with the Payroll/HR Department to try to get it back under control and operating correctly.”
Ball said the issue is of paramount importance to her.
“Most importantly, to make sure that the county employees were paid every two weeks. Without me and my aid to that department, I know that would not have been accomplished,” she said.
Ball referenced resolution R-21-H, approved by commissioners in March 2021.
“I was put on (the) resolution, along with the County Clerk (Heather Elsworth), removing the Payroll/HR Department from the commission and placing it under the County Clerk’s office,” she said. “Through the supervision of the County Clerk and the County Treasurer, great strides were made with this already troubled department. This was no small
undertaking for me, as I can be spread thin with my duties as County Treasurer.
”Ball noted that she has been on top of this issue.
“I had expressed this concern to the commission, as a whole, and to them individually on multiple occasions,” she said. “I had come forward to say that I could not continue helping with Payroll/HR because it was causing me to fall behind with my duties as treasurer, the position I was elected for.”
Ball said she received assurances from commissioners regarding the new task.
“The commission assured me that they understood and proceeded to tell me how much my help was appreciated,” she said. “I was then approached and warned by our auditor Rodney Burns that I should not be involved in the Payroll/HR Department in the capacity that I was performing — due to potential conflicts with my duties as County Treasurer.
“After expressing my concerns, and hearing the concerns of the auditor, I went to the December 21, 2021 commission meeting to ask to be removed from the resolution. I asked to resign and that all duties in regards to the Payroll/HR Department should fall solely under the County Clerk.”
Ball said that the request was initially tabled.
“I was not removed from the resolution during this meeting. It was not until the January 4, 2022 commission meeting that I was finally removed and excused from any responsibility for that department,” she said. “It was at this meeting that the current Payroll/HR employee (Cindy Stockamp) was introduced to the commission.”
Ball said she was still available to help.
“Although I was relieved of my responsibilities and duties with this department, I still made sure I was available to (Stockamp) and the county clerk for any help with questions they may have, as I did not want to leave them hanging with any loose ends.”
Ball indicated she feels betrayed by a commissioner, referencing Klaassen.
“It has been made very clear to me that at least one outspoken commissioner was not sincere with their appreciation and understanding, even though she had reached out privately to assure me of such,” Ball said.
Making strides
During Tuesday’s meeting, Klaassen noted that Ball had reached out to fellow treasurers for advice on certain aspects of the job.
“I do reach out to my fellow treasurers, as well as the Kansas County Treasurers Association for advice, as do any other treasurers,” she said. “All elected/appointed county officials have an association or group that they can reach out to for advice. It would be absurd of me not to take advantage of my fellow treasurers and Treasurers Association’s knowledge. I do not, however, ‘reach out for a better comprehension of the full extent of my job duties as an elected official.’”
Bank reconciliation,
mineral tax, audit
As for reconciling the bank accounts, Ball said it’s not a simple process.
“As for the bank reconciliations, I reconcile them monthly as the auditor states, but there are some things that are not straightforward,” she said. “There are transactions which are hard to pinpoint where they should be posted. Therefore, they go into ‘Items not in Bank.’ I research them to see what they are and where they need to be posted. It must be pointed out that I have to reconcile transactions for the entire county, not just my office, so I don’t always have first-hand knowledge of what these transactions are. Other departments have deposits going into these accounts, which I have no control over.
“The two bank accounts that are more likely to require extra focus are the Main Bank account, which we use for most all county business, and the Payroll Clearing account, which is slowly but surely improving under the current payroll coordinator.”
Ball said the mineral tax issue is under control.
“The Mineral Production Tax is being taken care of and will be distributed. The balance of this fund at the end of 2021 was $4064.47. The amount taken in for 2022 is $19,618.83, all of which will be distributed before year-end,” she said. “Half of this money goes into the county General Fund and the other half is distributed to the school districts.”
Ball said there is a valid reason for the non-distribution of the funds.
“I did not distribute this money because the process that had been set up during software conversion was not correct,” she said. “I spoke to Rodney Burns about this, as well as a fellow treasurer, and have this corrected. I will process this distribution and resume normal distributions yearly.”
Ball also addressed Burns’ audit findings that were presented Tuesday.
“I am well aware of the shortcomings presented in the audit for 2021, and I am working diligently day in and day out to make sure these things do not continue to be a problem,” she said. “You can see in the audit report itself, on page 76, Section I, under Internal Control over Financial Reporting: It was marked no material weaknesses identified, (no) reported significant deficiencies identified, and no non-compliance or other matters required to be reported under the Government Auditing Standards.”
Ball said that it was misconstrued that Burns recommended commissioners look into the possibility of hiring a financial specialist to assist the treasurer’s office.
“He was suggesting that another employee in my office take on the initial task of reviewing the bank statements prior to my review. This was verified via an email sent by Rodney Burns,” she said. “I am short-staffed, as are many other departments within the county. Like any other department heads, I am doing the best with what I have. The employees I currently have are absolutely great and go above and beyond for me, but you can only ask so much of a person.”
While not mentioning her by name, Ball again seemed upset with Klaassen.
“It frustrates me that someone can be so judgmental, but isn’t here day in and day out to see what the employees of this county actually do on a daily basis,” she said. “I can assure you it isn’t all fun and games, and it is a very thankless place to work, typically. All department heads, elected or appointed, fight for their employees and most often receive nothing but resistance. I appreciate all my fellow county employees and the work they put in.”
Ball said she felt obligated to pen the email as a way clear the air.
“I did not write this letter to be rude or hateful, but to hopefully shed some light on the situation and create a better understanding. I am not infallible. I do make mistakes and have never had an issue accepting fault,” she said. “I can assure you nothing I do is with malice or ill will. I take great pride in my position as Neosho County Treasurer and am very proud to serve my constituents. I will always, to the best of my abilities, do what is best for Neosho County and the Neosho County taxpayers.”
