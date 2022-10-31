MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — If you build it, they will come.
That’s the hope for A Bolder Humboldt’s transformation of a downtown century-old Presbyterian church into a music venue. Revival Music Hall opened for a sneak peek over Labor Day weekend as part of the Middle of Everywhere music festival. The project is still in the construction phase, with an anticipated completion date of mid-2023.
“I really believe in my heart that this is going to be a gem,” said Damaris Kunkler, community engagement director for A Better Humboldt. “It will be a unique concert experience for everybody.”
A Bolder Humboldt eventually hopes to attract musical acts from far and wide. The 250-person capacity venue is also seeking to book musicians from all genres.
“I think that is important to note because people think it’s a church so it will be gospel, but it will be a concert venue,” Kunkler said, adding that colleague Tony Works has also played an integral role with the project. “We’ll be booking national and regional touring artists of all different musical backgrounds.”
Kunkler views it as a passion project. She said that Humboldt’s central location to cities such Kansas City, Tulsa, Topeka and Lawrence should also be helpful to their primary objectives.
“Live music has been my lifestyle. So I just want people that love live music to have a cool place to see great bands,” she said. “I want people to know that we’re going to have a really cool venue with quality music.”
The downstairs area of the renovated church features 2,400-square-foot living quarters. Kunkler said this should be a nice draw for bands.
“It’s something that’s going to make it really unique. It’s basically a really big green room,” she said, noting that the space is equipped with a kitchen and dining room, washer and dryer, showers, dressing room, and multiple bedrooms.
“We’re going to make it the best experience for the bands and the patrons,” Kunkler said of the venue’s hospitality. “It’s just so important for us to have a really beautiful vibe there.”
Once completed, Kunkler will continue to oversee the music hall.
“From talent acquisition to event management,” she said. “It’s a real venue and will have a real budget.”
Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder said he’s impressed with the concept, as well as the progress that’s been made.
“It’s a beautiful venue,” he said.
Herder said it should also benefit other area businesses.
“This will make it much more likely that somebody will come for a weekend instead of coming to see just one thing,” he said. “By itself, it’s a really beautiful renovation and preservation of a historic building. Beyond that is the potential to draw people to Humboldt.”
