Neosho County Community College has been awarded a USDA Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant. The award is $745,476 and will fund the construction of a new Electrical Technology program laboratory and four classrooms at the Mitchell Career and Technology Center. It also pays for a part of the common areas of the building.
“The Mitchell Career and Technology Center began as two labs supported by smaller USDA grants,” said Dr. Brian Inbody, president of NCCC. “Those programs, Aerostructures and Industrial Maintenance Technology, began this fall, but that is not the full vision of the MCTC.
Inbody said he saw this building as a hub of career and technical education for the region, housing up to eight new programs in the coming years. Phase II now has grown to about $4 million dollars thanks to a generous gift from Mike and CeCe Mitchell, donations from USD 413 and the NCCC Foundation, additional college resources, a grant from the Sunderland Foundation, and now the USDA RISE grant.
Phase II, opening fall 2022, includes a total of six labs – Welding, Construction, HVAC, Electrical Technology, and the current labs of Aerostructures and Industrial Maintenance Technology. The building will also feature four new classrooms, a career innovation center, student lounge, a conference room, testing center and faculty/staff offices. The Mitchell Career and Technology Center will also house the regional KansasWorks office, making it the focal point of career placement for the area.
Inbody said the Phase II plan has been expanded thanks to the RISE Grant.
“I said when we started the MCTC that it would move at the speed of resources,” he said. “At the beginning of 2021, I thought we might be doing about $750,000 worth of renovation, but that changed for the better. In fact, right up to the September board meeting we were almost ready to move forward with about $2.5 million renovation, but then this wonderful grant came in. It was a happy phone call to the contractor that we needed to add more classrooms and another lab before we move forward.”
Competition for these grants was fierce with only 10 given out in the country this year.
“What got us noticed on our grant application was the combination of workforce development efforts in the building, our partnerships with USD 413 and other districts, and the hosting of the local KansasWorks office,” Inbody said. “The synergy of bringing together vital workforce services into one location was very attractive to the federal grant deciders.”
The bottom line is jobs, Inbody said.
“There are some great paying jobs out there in career and tech ed, and there are students in high school and adults who need training,” he said. “By working with area high schools and with KansasWorks, we can get people trained in these various programs and get them employed. The MCTC is the key to making that happen. I am happy that the USDA agrees by providing part of the resources to see that vision become a reality for our area.”
The successful grant was written in part by NCCC Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development Brenda Krumm and Vice President for Student Learning Dr. Sarah Robb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.