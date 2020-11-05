GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Health Department employees have dealt with long hours and angry residents during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, commissioners heard Thursday evening.
Administrator Teresa Starr updated the commission on the issues during the regular county meeting Thursday. Commissioner David Orr said the department is the hottest topic about which he gets complaints from constituents.
Starr discussed issues with sports during the pandemic, and said she is not ready to do what some health directors have done by quarantining an entire team during an outbreak.
She said volleyball is considered a close contact sport like basketball, which is just starting its season. She said for football, she watched video footage with coaches to track players’ exposure, whether they are on the sidelines or the field and for how long.
She also discussed dealing with a distraught caller late at night. Starr said she is in contact with area nursing homes, hospitals and emergency services, and the COVID-19 pandemic duties come on top of normal activities.
“We are running every program we have still,” she said
Orr questioned Starr’s time management and handling of some callers who said she was rude. He said some calls should have gone to other professionals, such as law enforcement.
Starr said she does not let her staff handle threatening callers.
“It seems there is no end at this point,” Commissioner Gail Klaassen said.
Starr reported on the department’s recent drive-through immunization clinic, which handled more than 100 people.
“Fast, easy smooth,” Starr said.
Commissioners approved several relief funds for households and agencies impacted by the pandemic.
Melanie Kent-Culp received approval to write checks under the Household Relief program between now and the next commission meeting. The program has had 66 applicants, including 11 approved Thursday, which average a request of $3,000.
Commissioners approved agency operational relief grants of $13,000 to the Cherry Street Youth Center, $17,380 for Screenworks, and $13,921 for Hairology. They approved a Community Development Block Grant of up to $30,000 for Standco LLC, a seamless guttering company in St. Paul, and response and recovery grants for the Erie Public Library and Southwind Extension District, which have projects for container and greenhouse vegetable gardening.
The county has received 88 applications for up to $1.9 million total in operational grants, and has $640,000 available. It also has $640,000 in response and recovery funds and $320,000 for household relief.
In other business, the commission:
Renewed a 911 telephone answering contract with Erie for $750,000.
Scheduled a fence viewing for 2:30 pm Nov. 19 and a hearing on the Neighborhood Revitalization Program renewal for Dec. 3.
Passed a resolution to rescind a 2003 resolution about commercial traffic on a detour at the time.
After several executive sessions, approved a road use agreement that allows Neosho Ridge Wind project developer Apex access to additional roads. In exchange, Apex must do five miles of ditch cleaning, replace a box culvert at a location to be named later, and make its $1 million payment in lieu of taxes for 2021 prior to Dec. 31.
