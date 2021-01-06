GREG LOWER
ERIE — The Neosho County Jail expects delivery of air purification units this week on a project to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among staff and prisoners.
The four units will complete a $141,000 grant project for air purification of the whole facility. Sheriff Greg Taylor said the lower level has been completed and the upper pre-fab pod level remains.
Once complete, the air purification will cover not only the prisoner cell area but the 911, Kansas Highway Patrol, booking area, kitchen, offices and other areas.
Previously, the jail received a $46,632 grant to create a holding cell with a negative air flow to prevent the disease from spreading.
The first confirmed COVID-19 case was during the past two to three weeks, Taylor said. Four prisoners are currently in isolation cells because of the disease and three others, including one staff member, have since recovered.
“We’ve tried to follow all the recommendations,” Taylor said. The jail suspended inmate visits in March due to the pandemic and began allowing them again in June.
“Some of the rules change frequently,” he said. “It’s been challenging.”
On Dec. 28, a prisoner in the Labette County jail died who had tested positive for the disease and was in isolation, and had asked to see the nurse that day. Another prisoner was hospitalized and the number of virus cases there increased from 12 on Dec. 15 to 37 on Jan. 2
The Kansas Department of Corrections reports that it has 170 current resident and 70 staff who are positive for COVID-19, with 16 total deaths.
