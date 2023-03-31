MATT RESNICK
EARLTON — A stalemate between Neosho County Commissioners and Apex Clean Energy has shifted the burden from elected officials to taxpayers.
Commissioners contend that the Virginia-based company owes the county roughly $2 million for infrastructure damage sustained during the installation of wind turbines. Dotting the southern portion of the county, 139 turbines comprise the bulk of Neosho Ridge windfarm. The project was originally put into motion in mid-2019.
After multiple failed attempts to negotiate with Apex, commissioners approved a measure in December to initiate litigation against Apex and potentially other entities involved. Joplin-based Liberty Utilities has assumed ownership of the windfarm and is also involved.
The scope of the damage includes a sub-par box culvert installed by project subcontractor Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) of Indiana. The company is also purportedly in the county’s litigation crosshairs.
The box culvert was initially discussed by commissioners in December and represents another front in the litigation dispute. With a cost in the six-figure range for complete replacement, IEA supposedly offered to patch up the culvert for a fraction of the cost, according to Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown.
Located on 150th Road between nearby Douglas and Elk roads, the culvert was recently removed. Construction of the culvert was necessary for IEA’s hauling of components for the windfarm. IEA’s culvert replaced a smaller one.
Box culverts are tunnel-like structures erected under roadways and railways in order to provide cross drainage from one side to the other. Brown indicated that IEA did not prioritize necessary upkeep of the culvert and it eventually settled into the ground.
“It has about a 4-inch sag in the middle of it, which indicates there’s erosion going on underneath the box,” Brown explained in December. “We’re asking (IEA) to completely replace the box because it was installed improperly using substandard construction methods, and the joints are coming apart. Because of that, the box is failing.
“Part of the agreement was that they were going to have to replace that culvert because it would not hold up the heavy loads they needed to get across it.”
Brown previously stated that R&B doesn’t want to handle it themselves, and that IEA’s previous proposals fell short of his expectations.
“It’s going to be done right, or else,” Brown said.
The topic was again broached during the March 14 meeting, with both Brown and 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff stating that they were informed by Engineer Tanner Yost that the issue would be resolved by March 31. Brown reported to commissioners that no work had been done and that the contractor had removed its equipment from the scene.
Commissioner
communications
Earlton resident Tom Parker believes that the county is being negligent in addressing the battered infrastructure. According to Parker, the culvert has been pulled out and left to the side. The gaping hole is problematic as it causes residents to either reroute or be landlocked when a train is stopped or passing through.
“We pay taxes here and nobody is doing anything,” Parker told The Tribune.
In phone calls with Westhoff and Commissioner Gail Klaassen, Parker said that he gleaned very little other than the contractor removed its equipment. He said that Westhoff also told him of a soft deadline for completion of late-March. Both of those details were discussed during the March 14 meeting, but it was indicated that it was only a verbal agreement.
Parker said that the call with Klaassen took place roughly two months ago and was even less productive. He added that Klaassen informed him that she was completely unaware of the issue, despite it being her district and her December vote to activate litigation against Apex, with the culvert as part of that scope.
“She said she didn’t know anything about it,” Parker said.
He said he was awaiting a return call from Commissioner Nic Galemore, and attempts to follow up with Westhoff and Klaassen have also proven futile. Galemore told The Tribune on Friday that he is waiting on a call from Yost for an update, and then plans on phoning Parker.
“Paul sounds like he wants to be helpful, but nothing ever comes of it,” Parker said. “He said it was their mistake. He admitted that the (county) didn’t have a time-frame for (Apex) to finish the job, or a penalty for them if they didn’t finish the job.”
Parker said he strongly prefers to travel along 150th Road as opposed to being rerouted to US-169 to get to Chanute.
“I’m 74 years old. I don’t want to drive on 169 if I don’t have to,” he said. “When a train is passing by, or if the train is switching cars, we can’t get out of town. We’re landlocked.”
Parker said that an ambulance was recently through the area on an emergency outing, and that it was forced to take a route that added four or five miles both ways to its trek.
“Every minute counts,” Parker said. “My thing is, I pay taxes to travel on these roads. I pay taxes for the fire department (and EMS) to come down here. That’s really the best way to go, and they’re not doing anything.”
Westhoff’s previous statement that the bulk of the damage was caused by the county and not Apex or IEA should be enough for commissioners to take action, Parker noted.
“They ought to go in and fix it and they can argue about it later,” Parker said. “This is no different than a business. You go and hire someone and, if they don’t get the job done, then get someone else to do it. Or, do it yourself, pay for it, and sue them later. They’re scared that they are going to spend a dollar bill and not get it back.”
Another issue he raised during his call with Westhoff was road closure signs that were out of place in the area, creating a hazard for large vehicles turning off of US-169 toward Earlton.
Parker said that this is the only gripe he has had with the county during his 50 years as a resident.
“I was aggravated with them a few times, but nothing like this. I feel like we’re being neglected on this thing,” he said. “I don’t want to get crossways with commissioners, but take responsibility — you screwed it up. Fix the bridge and then worry about suing. I’ve never seen anyone else that takes so long to do so little.”
Parker said he plans on attending the April 11 county commission meeting, but is unsure whether he will speak during the public forum.
Parker’s wife, Beth, said that the situation is unacceptable.
“My husband has had two heart surgeries and doctor’s appointments are very important to us,” she said. “I think road construction is wonderful, but right now it’s like ‘this road is blocked and that road is blocked,’ and it’s really hard to get around to get to doctor’s appointments because of all the road construction.”
She doesn’t believe that commissioners have been strategic in their dealings with those they’re pursuing in litigation.
“They should have put a time limit on it, with a penalty if they went over it, and they didn’t think to do that,” she said.
Bridge to nowhere
During an interview with The Tribune following the March 14 county commission meeting, Brown filled in additional blanks.
“I was just out at the location, 150th, west of Elk, where the box culvert has been removed,” Brown said. “They were supposed to have that project done by the end of this month, but it’s in the same condition that it was two months ago.”
Brown confirmed that the roadway is in shambles.
“They’ve done very little on the road and you can’t get through there,” he said. “It causes the potential for a really bad situation. If there is a train blocking tracks on the west end of Earlton, and the box culvert is out on the east side of Earlton, (residents) can’t get out if they have an emergency.”
To Brown’s surprise, the contractor’s equipment had vanished, which he said included an excavator and skid-steer.
At the March 14 meeting, Galemore said he had received several calls regarding the culvert, while Klaassen said she had surveilled the scene the day prior.
“I’m extremely disappointed in Apex and IEA because nothing has been done since the last time I looked at it, and the equipment that was there is now gone,” Brown told commissioners.
Accident report
The Tribune obtained in an internal email, dated January 4, sent by Brown to Yost. It detailed a wreck that happened at the scene of the culvert. Brown indicated that the contractor who was working on the culvert left it exposed without barricading it.
“(They) removed the equipment that they had parked in front of the cut in the road where the culvert is, and did not put any barricades up where the equipment had been parked,” the email read. “Sometime over the weekend, a vehicle drove around the barricades at the mile section, and drove off into the open cut in the road and hit the box culvert. You can see an oil sheen on the surface of the water around the box culvert and oil on top of the box due to the result of the accident.”
Brown requested an accident report from the sheriff’s department, but had yet to receive that. He was unsure of the extent of injuries sustained in the wreck.
“I don’t think anyone was seriously hurt in the accident (and) we have put traffic cones up in front of the box,” he said. “I contacted the contractor’s foreman yesterday and told him what had happened, and they sent a guy down to the site and they put up one barricade on the west side of the box and some orange snow fence on the east side.”
Brown indicated that it was not enough, and deflecting blame to the contractor, who he did not name.
“We’ll take more barricades out to the site because it appears that they’re not going to, but it isn’t our responsibility to take care of the traffic control on their project,” he said.
Brown acknowledged that there was fallout from the accident.
“We are also catching a lot of heat from the locals who live in that area about the road being closed down to repair the box and there hasn’t been anything done on the project since they exposed the box on December 7th. Can you please reach out to APEX/IEA to see if we can get this thing going again?”
Messages left by The Tribune seeking comment from Klaassen and Westhoff were not answered.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.