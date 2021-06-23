GREG LOWER
Family and friends of a rural Stark man will celebrate his centennial Saturday.
The family of Marion Wright will hold an open house at Stark High School with cake and punch from 2 to 4 pm on his 100th birthday Saturday.
Wright has lived on his farm a couple of miles from Stark since he returned from World War II. He was born in Parsons and moved with his father to the Stark area.
“He’s a hard-working, always-family-oriented person,” his son Robert said.
“I’m still going at 100 years old,” Marion said. “I’m in doggone pretty good health.”
He is the son of Noel and Lorena Wright and had an older half-brother and half-sister and two younger sisters.
Although he is not able to work now, he said he has farmed all his life and he still lives on his own.
Robert said his father is patriotic. He served in the Army Air Corps on a base in Sioux City, Iowa, where he met his future wife, Marcella Durigan. Marion said he wanted to meet someone like his mother.
He was sent to the European theater after the Battle of the Bulge and returned to the US on the troopship Queen Mary. Six to seven years ago, he visited the converted luxury liner, now docked as a hotel in Long Beach, Calif., and spent the night aboard the ship.
After the war, he and Marcella raised three sons and three daughters, all of them still alive, although Marcella died five years ago.
Marion said he also raised a good garden.
“I knew how to raise food to feed my kids,” he said, adding that his wife canned the garden produce.
“That was a blessing,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.