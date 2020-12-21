STU BUTCHER
Becky King and her family are stuck on giving for the holiday season, but it’s yearlong labor of love.
Because of her father, John Bauer, Becky has rallied behind all the senior citizens in the county living in care facilities.
Her dad lived in Heritage Health Care and during visits to him before his passing, she saw the need.
“There are a lot who are left behind,” King said. “People don’t remember them.”
So in her dad’s memory, she continues to give back.
In the seven years they have gifted stuffed animals and blankets, and more.
This year’s gift to 250-300 county residents was a stocking filled with goodies.
The Christmas stockings were filled with shampoo, a toothbrush and toothpaste, lotion, socks, gloves, snack crackers, and some got hats.
King hits clearance racks all year long and keeps the items in storage until they are upgraded to a closet for the family — husband, Josh, and daughters Ashley, 24, Kimberly, 22, and Page, 20 — to begin filling the stockings
The family accepts donations and King can be contacted on her Facebook page - Becky Bauer King.
“This year the community really stepped up,” King said, “so we didn’t have as much out-of-pocket cost. It was amazing, we really appreciate it.”
In the year of COVID-19, the gifts had to be dropped off.
The family missed the interaction with the residents, but is hoping the stockings gave them something to forward to.
“Normally we get to visit, but this year we just delivered to one nursing home at a time,” King said.
As far as providing for area seniors next year, “We want to keep it going as long as we possibly can,” King said.
