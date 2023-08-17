Name: Callie Minor
Position: Humboldt Virtual
Schooling: Emporia State, 2012
Years of teaching: 12
Most excited for: I am looking forward to developing positive relationships with my students and helping them achieve success!
Goals: My goal for this year is to learn lots and to be the best virtual teacher that I can be!!
Name: Heidi Tucker
Position: Sixth grade ELA and social studies
Schooling: Associate’s degree from NCCC, 1998, and bachelor’s degree from PSU, 2001
Years of teaching: 22 years
Most excited for: Building relationships and instilling a love of reading and writing!
Goals: Getting to know each individual student and providing them with the tools they need to be successful, not only in the classroom, but also in life!
Name: Jeff Fehr
Position: Humboldt Middle and High School social studies
Schooling: University of Kansas, 1989, bachelor of arts in history; Pittsburg State University, 2009, master of arts in education
Years of teaching: 14
Most excited for: Coming back to Humboldt after all these years I can’t wait to use my experience and knowledge to educate the current and future students. I’m most excited about the importance of connecting the students of Humboldt with the past and present of their community.
Goals: I’ve come to learn that involving students in their communities is an important part of my education philosophy. Giving students a sense of pride and curiosity will only allow them to expand their horizons and make them life-long learners.
Name: Chelsea Gumfory
Position: Seventh and eighth grade math
Schooling: Pittsburg State University, 2012
Years of teaching: 5
Most excited for: Smaller school
Goals: Make learning math fun for the students
Name: Tara Stewart
Position: USD 258 food service director
Schooling: 2020 during COVID-19 and online
Years of teaching: This is my first year as a director; I have been in food service for 16 years
Most excited for: Learning new things
Goals: To save money, but that’s everyone's! I have only been here a few weeks and feel so welcomed; this is an amazing school district.
Name: Amber Knoblock
Position: Third grade
Schooling: BSE from Pittsburg State University, 2012
Years of teaching: On and off for the past few years; I spent four years in Neodesha teaching 4th grade and two years in Pittsburg teaching 2nd
Most excited for: I am most excited to get the opportunity to teach in the same elementary school I attended and can’t wait to get to know my students.
Goals: I can’t wait to get to know my new staff members and make a positive impact on the lives of my students.
