GREG LOWER
Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley and Wednesday will be onstage at the Memorial Building the next three days during the Chanute Community Theatre musical production of “The Addams Family” as part of Artist Alley weekend. Performances are set for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm.
Director Martha McCoy said the show is a different kind of production, with jokes aimed at kids and also at adults.
“It’s for the family,” she said.
The musical production includes 15 performers on stage and 10 behind the scenes.
“Best cast and crew ever,” McCoy said.
The main roles include Paul Myers as Gomez Addams and Lauren Busby as Morticia. Both previously appeared in “Shrek,” with Busby as a princess and Myers as Donkey. Myers also appeared previously in “Dearly Departed” and Busby was Becky in “Tom Sawyer.”
“She is the opposite of me,” Busby said about Morticia. “I love yellow flowers. It’s kind of fun to kind of be mean.”
Wednesday is played by Sadie Cunningham, a sophomore who previously appeared in the CHS production of “Mary Poppins” as the bird woman. This is her first time in a main role.
“This was one of my bucket list shows and characters,” she said. She is also set to play Mrs. Mayor in the CHS production of “Seussical.”
Josiah Bates, a freshman, plays Pugsley.
“I didn’t think Pugsley would be this big of a part,” he said. “I definitely love being Pugsley.”
He previously played Bruce in a school production of “Matilda” and played in a Bartlesville, Okla., production of “Mary Poppins” at age 7. He also appeared in “Hansel and Gretel” in Bartlesville.
Joseph Leach as Wednesday’s boyfriend Lucas Beineke has been in two community theatre plays and in Altoona-Midway High School productions of “Birds of a Feather” and “Home Front.”
He said Lucas has a dark side despite his conventional parents.
“He fits in with the Addams more than his friends back in Ohio,” Leach said.
Other cast members include Paul Vernon and Kate Terhune as Lucas’ parents Mal and Alice; Patty Ungles as Grandma; Paul Walcher as Uncle Fester; and Malakai Bates as Lurch.
The chorus of ancestors includes Laura Parish, Lena Aguilar, Angela Sallee, Jean Bearrick, Cierra Stange and Kayleigh Watts, with Lena Aguilar as the moon.
“The Addams Family” is based on the work of New Yorker magazine cartoonist Charles Addams from 1938 until his death in 1988. It was adapted into a television sitcom in 1964, the same time as that other macabre sitcom family, The Munsters, and both appeared in cinematic movies, on audio recordings and in syndicated reboots.
The Addams Family also appeared in two animated series and a computer-generated animated theatrical feature. But even before the TV series, Morticia inspired the appearance of the TV horror hostess Vampira.
The CCT performers auditioned the first week of August and rehearsals lasted six weeks. CCT’s next production will be in March.
Tickets are available at the door.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, audience members will not meet the cast, but can have photos taken with a backdrop of the CGI movie characters. Masks are recommended.
