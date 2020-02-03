STU BUTCHER
It’s all about the numbers!
First of all, Feb. 2, 2020 (02 02 2020) is the first palindrome date in 909 years.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s 220th NFL coaching victory was a Super Bowl win, ending his hold on the most NFL wins without a Super Bowl ring.
Back to the numbers and why I believe the stars were aligned for Sunday’s positive outcome for Kansas City.
Remember in 2015 when the Royals were attempting to reach the World Series for the second year in a row?
In the sixth game at Houston, the Astros scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 6-2 lead over the Royals with just two innings left. It didn’t look good.
But Kansas City powered five runs in the top of the eighth and added two insurance runs in the ninth to win 9-6 and push the series to seven games where the Royals went on to prevail 7-2.
And, of course, Kansas City went on to claim the world title over the New York Mets for their first championship since 1985, a nice round number of 30 years.
Now, the Chiefs. Remember that first round playoff game at Arrowhead when everything looked so dire? That’s right – the opponent was the Houston Texans from the same city as the Astros.
The visitors roared out to a 24-0 lead and I’m sure the Chiefs Kingdom faithful were extremely nervous that this season would be over soon.
But then Mahomes Magic took over and by halftime the home team was on top 28-24 and the Chiefs went on to a lopsided 51-31 win.
The next step was Tennessee and yet again the visitors went on top 10-0 before Kansas City could get on the scoreboard.
But the end result was a 35-24 Chiefs victory to claim the Lamar Hunt Trophy named after their late owner.
So now it’s the Super Bowl. Kansas City had the longest drought from playing in that game, 50 long years.
But think about it – that’s a nice round number.
Maybe I shouldn’t have been thinking negative thoughts when the Chiefs were trailing 20-10 and the fourth quarter was ticking away. But seriously, I could see the dream of a Super Bowl win slipping away.
But the bad dream was whisked away in a flash and all of a sudden Kansas City had scored three times and it was all over but the shouting — and fireworks.
For those who witnessed the Super Bowl IV win over Minnesota, the wait is over.
For those who had lived their whole lives without seeing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the wait is over.
Like I said, it was all about the numbers, with some able assistance from outstanding coaching and uber-talented players.
So many memories were made. Isn’t it great?
