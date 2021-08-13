MATT RESNICK
Neosho County Community College has received a $1.3 million gift for its Technical Education Center, the school announced Thursday. The sizable donation was made by Mike and CeCe Mitchell.
Due to the Mitchells’ generosity, the tech-ed center will be renamed as Mitchell Career and Technology Center. The renaming of the building was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees during the regular monthly meeting Thursday evening. The funds will go towards further renovation of the building and will assist in the addition of a trio of new programs to be housed there.
“This is an incredible gift from the Mitchells,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody. “A record amount from an individual donor to the college.”
The Mitchells grew up in Neosho County and believe small-town communities are a wonderful place to raise your family, the praess release noted.
“The Mitchells have long supported this community, and this gift to the new tech center that now bears their name is further evidence of that,” Inbody said. “So many students will greatly benefit from this gift for years to come.”
The $1.3 million donation joins a $750,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation and a $500,000 pledge from USD 413 to further the center. The college previously received an additional $111,000 in USDA grants for the facility located on Ross Lane in Chanute.
“In the current plan, the Mitchell Career and Technology Center will house eight or more programs with a total expected cost of just over $4 million,” Inbody said.
“The Mitchells’ gift allows us to move forward much more quickly, but we still have more to do to achieve the final vision we have for the Center.”
Phase I of the building will open this fall. It includes a pair of programs — Aerostructures and Industrial Maintenance Technology. Construction of Phase II will begin this fall and will add three technical education programs to the building, as well as a career center, student lounge, renovated restrooms and other features. Phase II is scheduled to be complete by fall 2022. The gift from the Mitchells shows their commitment to the importance of career and technical education.
“It gives choices and career paths to students who don’t choose to earn a bachelor’s degree,” said Mike Mitchell. “We have said for a long time as we travel, the students who learn to work with their hands and minds will always make a good living. Employers have jobs, but they need applicants that have the initial training to fill these jobs.”
Future expansion of the Mitchell Career and Technology Center into new program areas will be determined by additional fundraising and driven by regional workforce needs. The Mitchells hope their gift inspires others to support career and technical education.
“Dr. Inbody and his staff and the State of Kansas have developed a program where both employees and employers will benefit, and we are excited to be a part of it,” Mitchell said.
