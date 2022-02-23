GREG LOWER
The Chanute Land Bank gained a new board member who already has his own experience and perspective with the program.
Newly-elected Chanute Regional Development Authority President Kellen Adams, who represents education on the CRDA board as the Chanute school district superintendent, replaces Jamie Costin as CRDA representative for the land bank.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez said the president is automatically CRDA’s representative on the three-member land bank board.
Chanute city commissioner Tim Fairchild, who represents the city, was absent from Wednesday morning’s monthly meeting. Larry Clark represents the planning commission on the land bank board.
Adams purchased house from the land bank before he was elected to CRDA, and gave some of his perspectives as a developer. The previous owner donated the house at 909 N. Garfield to the land bank, which spent $9,000 to rewire and remove interior walls before selling it to a limited liability company owned by Adams.
The land bank needed to secure the vacant house to prevent squatters, Godinez said, but Adams said he had to remove about half of the interior wiring. To change the traffic flow, Adams took the interior down to the studs.
“We changed the floor plan,” Adams said.
The house is one bedroom and roughly 700 square feet, so Adams said the rent cannot be as high as some people are speculating. He also pointed to the increases in building material costs and said it will be some time before it has a positive cash flow.
He said the land bank needs to reduce the cost to developers when it sells properties, he said.
Developers also cannot take shortcuts, Godinez said.
“We’re going to make sure that these are well-done projects,” he said.
The land bank took no formal action Wednesday other than routine matters like agenda approval, and got an update on renovation projects in town.
The land bank and CRDA are both funding residential renovation under the Chanute Housing Improvement Project, which has received multiple grants.
Currently the CRDA is focused on low-income housing, while the land bank is focused on moderate-income housing or MIH.
Godinez said plans are to move to a more market-based effort later.
Construction has started on an Advances Systems Homes house in the Osa Martin development, but weather has delayed work on the foundation, CRDA staffer Bailey Schwegman said. Weather has also delayed some work on a single-family residence at 220 S. Wilson. Interior demolition has started on the upstairs renovation of a downtown building owned by Denise Hastings that has the Merle Norman store downstairs.
Schwegman also gave updates on renovation of upper-floor apartments in the Johnson & Helmick building, on Grant south of Elm, and on two duplexes being built by Home Team at 2410 W. 3rd.
The 1899 Masonic Temple, formerly owned by the Lisman family, has passed its first pre-application for state funding and moved to the next level, Godinez said.
Early tours of the building showed evidence of squatters and places where warming fires had been lit, he said.
“We’re lucky the whole block didn’t burn down,” Godinez said, adding that the building is still vulnerable to vandalism, and some middle school students allegedly broke a window.
