STU BUTCHER
The six degrees of Kevin Bacon can’t top the six degrees of Chanute.
On Monday night Chanute native Tim Allen, now of Plano, Texas, served as timeout coordinator in the Final Four championship game in Indianapolis.
Allen came out of retirement from the Big 12 office to assume that duty.
Also on Monday, the University of Kansas announced that Travis Goff would be its new athletic director.
John Hunt, resident Chanute historian who now resides in Prairie Village, let the Tribune know that Goff’s grandfather coached in Chanute.
“In the early to mid-50s, the Comets basketball teams were coached by Don Goff, who had very successful teams,” Hunt said, “particularly in 1955, when the Comets took third in the State Tournament.”
Goff went to Dodge City to coach, where his son Greg was an exceptional athlete and went on to play for Baker.
Travis is Greg’s son.
He has been at Northwestern since 2012, most recently as deputy athletic director and assistant vice president for development.
Don and Greg Goff were inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame Dodge City Community College in 2015.
Don was born and raised in Bucklin and went on to play for Wichita State University. He stayed on at Wichita State working as a basketball graduate assistant. Don was a teacher, coach and high school principal for 13 years in Sedan and Chanute, and Visalia and Dinuba, California. During his coaching tenure, he won several league championships and took two teams to the State championship tournament. He passed in 2001.
“It truly is an honor and a privilege to steward the next chapter of Kansas Athletics, and I am extremely grateful to Chancellor (Douglas) Girod for his belief in me and our shared vision for the future,” Travis Goff said. He will begin his new role immediately.
Girod will introduce Goff to the KU community at a news conference at 10 am Wednesday at the Lied Center. The event will be livestreamed on the Kansas Athletics homepage.
