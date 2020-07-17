GREG LOWER
While other states debate mail-in ballots this year, Kansas – and Neosho County – have received a significant number of requests for advance ballots.
Neosho County Clerk Heather Elsworth said her office has received more than 500 requests for advance mail ballots for the Aug. 4 primary election. The normal amount is around 90, but Elsworth said she receives 20 to 30 applications a day.
She said the increased requests are not just in Neosho County, but across the entire state.
Neosho County Republicans will decide in the primary between incumbent 3rd District Commissioner Gail Klaassen and challengers Mark Ping or Eddie Rosenberger, and in the sheriff’s race, will decide between David Starr and Undersheriff Greg Taylor to run in the general election against Democrat Kelly Standley.
Voters have until July 28 to apply for advance mail ballots.
Voters can apply online at http://www.neoshocountyks.org/application/files/4615/9441/5134/AV1.pdf
