ERIE — A spike in the price of supplies for infrastructure projects isn’t the only thing hampering the Neosho County Road and Bridge department these days.
The department has recently been subject of a plethora of Neosho County Commission executive sessions related to an ongoing dispute with the Human Resources department. Road and Bridge is also woefully understaffed, with seven positions currently vacant.
“Labor, even in the private industry, is tough. Employees are really hard to find,” 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore told The Tribune.
The positions have gone unfilled for a lengthy period of time, which Galemore attributes to age of staff and lack of applicants.
“We’ve had a lot of attrition through retirement and a few leave for better jobs,” he said, adding that applications for the vacant positions have been few and far between.
Advertising efforts have also proven futile.
“With our last two applicants — one didn’t show up for the interview and the other turned down the offer,” Galemore said.
With eight grader districts encompassing nearly 2,000 square miles of road in the county, Galemore noted that the open positions are likely not too appealing to most in the general public.
“You have eight graders that are (responsible) for 2,000 miles of roads,” Galemore said. “Most of those roads are one pass one way and one pass the other.”
The staffing shortfall will likely result in a markedly leaner budget, as the county has over-budgeted the past few years, banking on the likelihood that those positions would be filled.
Harsh spotlight
The Road and Bridge department has recently come under intense scrutiny, exposing fault lines within the commission and multiple departments. A special meeting June 13 entailed six executive sessions, all related to a feud between the Road and Bridge and HR departments. Fallout from the special meeting bled into the commission’s June 21 meeting, with another heated executive session involving the two departments.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen called a special meeting on June 23, which also related to those departments. Klaassen asked Galemore whether he had engaged in workplace policy discussions outside of the scope of an official meeting, and if he was attempting to create new policies on behalf of the HR department.
The issue primarily stems from the type of access Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown has with the HR department. It was noted by Klaassen that HR-Payroll Coordinator Cindy Stockcamp will only work with the department in the capacity of payroll, and will not sit in on interviews that involve Brown and applicants for Road and Bridge department vacancies.
At the June 23 special meeting, County Clerk Heather Elsworth mentioned that Stockcamp felt she had been treated in a disrespectful manner by both Klaassen and Brown during one or more of the recent executive sessions.
“The county’s always had some infighting,” Galemore said. “Let’s get past this and everybody do their jobs. We have lots of bigger problems to fix and projects we need to get done.”
With the complaint regarding Brown being made public, Galemore declined to comment on whether or not he has any concerns with Brown’s leadership as department head.
“I’d like to stay away from any personnel questions,” he said.
Galemore’s discussion outside of the scope of an official meeting was with Elsworth, Stockcamp’s supervisor.
“I’ll talk with the department heads,” Galemore said, adding that he’s a believer in the proper chain of command when addressing such issues. “If something comes up, it has to go through the chain of command. I (won’t) circumvent the proper channels, and I don’t want to be meddling in somebody’s department.”
Galemore said that he was merely trying to repair the frayed relations between those involved.
“There were some tensions in that room,” Galemore said of the executive sessions. “There were things between HR and Road and Bridge, and I wanted to make peace.”
Galemore indicated that he felt blindsided by Klaassen’s rationale for calling the special meeting.
“I didn’t think I was setting policy in any way,” he said. “As chair, she can call a meeting (unilaterally).”
Galemore said he was not a fan of either of the recent special meetings.
“Everything got out of hand,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s calmed down now and we’re all going to be on the same page.”
Brown still has access to the HR department, but Stockcamp will not be involved, according to Galemore.
“He will be directed through Heather Elsworth,” Galemore said. “She will handle most of the questions.”
Wind project funds
An annual $1 million contribution from the Neosho Ridge Wind project will offset the need to increase taxes or cut expenditures as it pertains to the 2023 budget. Galemore noted that the funding is potentially earmarked for upcoming bridge and road resurfacing projects, which is the reason commissioners have not yet committed to utilizing that option to alleviate budget pressure.
Galemore said a road overlay in conjunction with the future bridge expansion at Grady Road and 205th will come with a steep price tag.
“It’s better than a mile of road resurfacing with the new bridge,” Galemore said. “The project alone for the overlayment will be close to – I’m guessing rough numbers – $600,000 to $700,000. The idea is to improve that road, and it will take more of the (wind project) payment, if not all of it.”
Galemore added that bridge replacement is projected in the neighborhood of $400,000.
“The bridge is coming no matter what — the overlay is the question,” Galemore said, adding that if overlayment is approved, both bids will go out at the same time.
