MATT RESNICK
PITTSBURG — Taking part in its first in-person competition in two years, the Chanute High School debate team opened the season with a second-place finish at Saturday’s eight-school event in Pittsburg.
Chanute’s sparkling team performance was accentuated by the third-place finish of Open division duo Andrew Woods and Hanna Furrow. Also notching strong Open division finishes for CHS were the tandems of Carson Cuesta and Nathan Matlock (fifth place) and Emma Atherton and Britin Hanna (seventh).
The senior pairing of Cuesta and Matlock rolled to victories through the first four rounds of competition before absorbing their only loss to eventual champion Fort Scott High. The event format is such that teams are matched based on victories, making each round progressively more difficult in theory.
Cuesta and Matlock’s debate-topic resolution centered on ways in which the United States can protect its water resources. Cuesta said he was pleased with their showing.
“Our goal was to go undefeated, and we were just one round short of that,” he said, “so we were pretty close to our goal.”
Cuesta and Matlock detailed how toxic heavy metals can seep into a water supply and cause birth defects and increase cancer rates.
“That was the heart of our argument,” Cuesta said.
For their policy implementation, Cuesta and Matlock researched and relied upon the Environmental Protection Agency promulgated “Steam Electric Power Generating Effluent” guidelines.
“Which limits the amount of toxic metals that can go into drinking water,” Cuesta said, noting that the Obama-era environmental regulations were revoked by the Trump administration in 2020.
Cuesta and Matlock framed their argument around “common sense” approaches to fix problems related to the issue.
“Nobody’s going to argue with the fact that people not being able to drink tap water from their house is a good thing,” he said. “Being able to find common sense solutions is really important when it comes to doing this activity.”
Cuesta said that he and Matlock have been researching the topic since July, and they’ll continue to fine-tune their arguments going forward.
“A lot of the research is going through briefs, academic journals and credible websites,” Cuesta said. “I would say this event was a good starting point for us.”
Chanute’s coaching staff is led by head coach Chase Reed and assistant Isaac Robinson. Cuesta said Reed’s biggest attribute is his ability to impart debate theory concepts, as well as prepping his team for competition. Robinson’s area of expertise is teaching extemporaneous speaking style.
“They’re highly effective,” Cuesta said. “They come together and create a really good team.”
Cuesta was delighted about the return of face-to-face competition after the lengthy hiatus, as pandemic-era events were conducted remotely.
“Absolutely, in-person competition is so much better,” he said, also noting that masks were required due to Pittsburg’s current policy.
Cuesta said networking is an underrated element of debate competition.
“Half the fun of doing these things is going out and meeting new people and sharing ideas on things you can improve on,” he said. “And when you don’t have those in-person interactions, it’s hard to have that same level of fun.”
Novice division
Many of the CHS duos in attendance were competing Saturday for the first time ever as freshmen in the Novice division. Those efforts were highlighted by the efforts of Josiah Bates and Layla Harbin, and Wyatt Scott and Abel Kennedy, placing seventh and eighth.
Cuesta said he anticipates continued improvement from the CHS Novice division participants.
“With each tournament you go to, you see an increase in skill level,” he said. “This was their first tournament and everyone else’s second or third, so they were definitely disadvantaged at the beginning. But they came up and started beating people, and also placing. It was a really good way to start the season.”
The CHS debate team is slated to compete in Paola this weekend. Their schedule had Kansas City listed as a location, but Cuesta believes the event will take place in Paola.
Editor’s note: CHS hosted a multi-school event in September, but did not compete in it.
