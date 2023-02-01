Have an interest in the weather and want to know more about identifying and avoiding serious storms, then put an upcoming presentation in Chanute on the calendar,
The free event, Storm Fury on the Plains, will begin at 6:30 pm Feb. 13 at the Neosho County Community College Sanders Auditorium in Chanute.
Other area presentations are scheduled on Feb. 16 at Memorial Hall in Independence, 410 N. Penn, Feb. 23 in the Little Theatre at Labette County High School in Altamont, March 14 in the Creitz Recital Hall in the Bowlus Fine Arts Center in Iola, and March 28 at the Old Iron Club, 10392 Jade Road, in Fredonia.
All events start at 6:30 pm.
Generally, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Wichita will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season in these presentations.
The presentation will teach about different types of storms, individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storms’ potential severity, how to report hazardous weather and severe weather safety.
The Weather Service’s Vanessa Pearce said the presentation will incorporate information from storm spotters in Andover and discuss the April 29, 2022, Andover tornado.
She also said the NWS is trying to partner with LEPCs for weather preparedness workshops that include topics that could be helpful to businesses in the community.
“It is really focused on planning before, during and after an event,” Pearce said.
A workshop in Sedgwick County last year addressed weather events and their potential impact on cybersecurity and operations planning. Other events have also looked at crisis communications.
“We’re hoping to get more areas to do this. It’s a half-day workshop,” she said. “But it’s really about what you think local businesses need in terms of being prepared and planning.”
