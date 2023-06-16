ERIE — Neosho County commissioners unanimously approved and entered into a project agreement for the Elk Road river bridge project for reconstruction of the bridge earlier this week.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen suggested repaving or overlaying Elk Road from the city of Chanute limit up to the Neosho County-Labette County line.
“It’s going to need it when you think about another year
and a half. I think it would benefit the project overall to have that done at the same time if we could pull that off,” Klaassen said.
Neosho County Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown brought the item to commissioners at Tuesday’s county meeting.
The commissioners also unanimously approved the removal of concrete debris at county storage on Rooks Road.
Brown also reported an employee (a senior mechanic) on his staff is retiring in September. He said this will leave him short-handed. He felt the county should look at the pay scale for the position to attract people to apply.
