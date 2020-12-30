GREG LOWER
Friends and family are remembering former Kansas Senator Cale Hudson after his death on Sunday.
Hudson was born on a farm northwest of Erie in 1941 and died this week at the University of Kansas Medical Center from complications caused by COVID-19.
Retired optometrist Dwight Blackwood met Hudson in the 1960s when Blackwood came to Chanute to practice. Hudson was one of the members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce who asked Blackwood to join, and they became involved in an effort to improve highways in southeast Kansas.
An organization eventually formed with 14 counties to work as a group for highway improvement, but Blackwood said they needed representation in Topeka. Blackwood urged Hudson to run for Kansas Senate, which Hudson did with Blackwood as his campaign manager.
Blackwood said supporters had campaign signs on hay bales and floating on inner tubes in farm ponds.
“This group had more fun,” Blackwood said.
With Hudson in the Kansas Senate, they went pheasant hunting with then-Gov. Robert Bennett and presented him with a hunting dog named “Pothole.” Blackwood also became chairman of the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Hudson served one term in the Kansas Senate where he was instrumental in construction of US-169 west of Chanute. From 1965 to 1970, Hudson and his brother Larry were pioneers in cable television, franchising, constructing and operating more than 50 cable systems in Kansas and Missouri.
Longtime companion Teri Tharp said that Hudson ran in 1972 on the principle that he was a businessman and not a politician.
“People in southeast Kansas must make their feelings known,” Hudson said in his campaign materials. “Many of the problems we now have can be solved only if we become involved in the legislative process.”
Tharp said his defeat in 1976 probably was because he was not a politician.
Blackwood said Hudson was an outstanding person.
“He was such a personable guy,” Blackwood said. “When he talked, he had something to say.”
Longtime friend Sam Schultz also has fond memories of Hudson.
“Cale subscribed to a lot of trade newsletters, and would always be talking about some new technology that I hadn’t even heard about yet,” Shultz said. “I also remember from grade school that he arranged for a whole bunch of kids to come up to Topeka to be pages when he was a State Senator. He always left a Chanute Tribune on his desk so you could look down and easily tell which desk was his when they were not in session.”
Schultz said the loss of Hudson will be a void.
“His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed.”
Hudson and his brother later operated a bank in Thayer and he also farmed.
While at KU Medical Center, Hudson participated in a new drug study for COVID-19, Tharp said.
