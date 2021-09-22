GREG LOWER
More descendants of an early Chanute developer visited the city Tuesday and Wednesday to see historic sites and relive personal memories.
Mary Rassieur and her daughter Carrie Arneson, both of St. Louis, visited the home of Mary’s grandparents, Milo T. and Mamie Jones, and saw the family crypt at the Elmwood Cemetery mausoleum.
Rassieur said she has not been to Chanute for 75 years, but she was amazed at how much she remembers.
They also visited the Chanute Public Library where a painting the Jones family donated has been marked with a plaque.
In August, Ginny Kalbach and her son Ted, cousins of Rassieur, visited Chanute. Rassieur said they intended to come as one large group with another family member who became ill. After the Kalbachs told about their trip, Rassieur and Arneson decided to come.
But Rassieur said they would not be able to stay until Artist Alley.
“I really wish we were,” she said.
Milo T. Jones lived on Steuben where, Rassieur recalled, there was a two-room playhouse with electricity and running water. She also remembered visiting Monkey Island.
“It was the greatest fun,” she said.
Rassieur’s mother, Jane Jones, graduated from Chanute High School in 1924 and Jane’s sister, Mary Ella, graduated in 1933 as valedictorian.
The family also visited the Chanute Public Library, where a plaque was erected for a painting Milo T. Jones had donated.
“I have loved Chanute,” Rassieur said. “It’s amazing how many memories stay with you.”
Milo was a prominent businessman who was instrumental in the construction of the Tioga hotel. He was also the son of Michiach T. Jones, who developed much of early Chanute beyond the original communities of Tioga and New Chicago.
Rassieur said she once held a now-missing diary of her great-grandfather. She said the diary, last seen in 2015, looked more like a school notebook and included items to take on a covered wagon. The list included a cow, three bags of grain and a frying pan.
She said her grandfather smoked big cigars and gave the bands to children to wear as rings.
“He was a fun guy,” Rassieur said, recalling that he had a keyring with a lion’s tooth on it, and he said he had reached down a lion’s mouth, grabbed its tail and pulled it inside-out.
“He was a bigger-than-life person,” she said.
