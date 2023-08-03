Children danced, played with one another and listened to teachings from God’s Good Humor of First United Methodist Church on Thursday morning in Chanute at Kidzville.
“I think it’s a really great experience because we get to just teach these little kids about God. And let them know something that they didn’t know before,” said Addie Finley of God’s Good Humor. Finley, an incoming junior at Chanute High School, was one of the people who led activities Thursday with the Kidzville day care children.
God’s Good Humor of First United Methodist Church has spent the summer visiting day cares in fellowship and to teach children about the Lord.
“God just laid it on our heart,” said Nicci Wiltse about God’s Good Humor.
Wiltse, children’s ministry director at First United
Methodist Church, said this was the first time in several years God’s Good Humor has visited kids.
“We did it years ago,” Wiltse said. “We just brought it back.”
Beginning in June, the group made stops Mondays and Thursdays throughout the summer.
“We just kinda hit different day cares,” Wiltse said.
During the stops, the youth leaders led the younger kids with a Bible study and told them stories. They also danced together to music.
“It’s a really good experience for us as youth going into junior year,” said Tinley Solomon, a youth leader with God’s Good Humor. “We get to experience how the little kids see the world and see God and all this stuff. It’s a really good opportunity to experience all of this.”
This Thursday was the final day as youth leaders gear up for returning back to school later this month. At the end of the activities, Finley led the group in prayer. The kids recited the words after Finley.
Amy Ornelas, owner of the Kidzville day care, watched as the kids interacted with one another Thursday morning.
“The kids always enjoy it,” Ornelas said. “They like doing the songs and crafts with (God’s Good Humor).”
Wiltse said her favorite part about the program is “just watching the kids learn about God. And they’re having a lot of fun with it.”
Although the stops by God’s Good Humor are over for the summer, youths can participate in Awana Clubs, beginning this month. The kick-off event is 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at First United Methodist Church, 202 S. Lincoln. The program lasts 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 16-Oct. 11. Children aged two years old up to fifth grade can participate. The youth program for those in sixth-12th grades, will also meet 7-8 p.m. Aug. 16.
