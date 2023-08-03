Children danced, played with one another and listened to teachings from God’s Good Humor of First United Methodist Church on Thursday morning in Chanute at Kidzville.

“I think it’s a really great experience because we get to just teach these little kids about God. And let them know something that they didn’t know before,” said Addie Finley of God’s Good Humor. Finley, an incoming junior at Chanute High School, was one of the people who led activities Thursday with the Kidzville day care children.

