ERIC SPRUILL
Long before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had begun, Royster Middle School student Kayleigh Watts was out promoting healthier lifestyle choices to her classmates.
The 12-year-old made a series of videos speaking out against the use of e-cigarettes and tobacco, hoping her peers would not succumb to the pressure or popularity of the industry that took the country by storm over the last decade.
Watts first got involved when she was looking for a project to do for the student body national program of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). She also needed a project for 4-H.
“I did some research and came across the topic of e-cigarettes and saw the bad ingredients and the damage they can do to your health and your lungs,” Watts said.
Despite recent laws that went into effect this year making it illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase tobacco or e-cigarettes, Watts does not think it will curb their use among teenagers.
“I know that some parents buy them for their kids; they still have access to it,” she said.
“I think it was a very popular thing when it first came out and some kids wanted to see what it tasted like, but they got addicted to it.”
E-cigarettes were first marketed as a way to get adult smokers away from tobacco, but quickly grew into another way to get a new generation hooked on nicotine by offering a wide array of flavors.
“It has been proven that it didn’t help people who tried to quit smoking,” Watts said. “It, too, is a very bad thing.”
She believes that the many different, often sweet and fruity flavors were aimed at children.
While her project for FCCLA fell through, and it was recently announced the contest was cancelled, she still wants her message to be heard by other students.
Watts got involved with 4-H and FCCLA because she wanted to help others.
“I just like getting out there and making a difference and doing things to help the environment and help the community,” she said.
“I just started getting involved in stuff I thought would be fun to try. I discovered helping people and taking on leadership roles were a lot of fun.”
Watts hopes to take her message to the state fair, but does not expect her endeavors to end there. The youngster is constantly looking for ways she can improve the lives of others.
“I think this has been a hit at my school. Kids have really listened to my message through my videos and it gives me confidence to take on more leadership roles,” she said. “I just want to help people.”
