The Chanute City Commission has approved a 10th home to be built along Osa Martin Boulevard.
The commissioners approved a neighborhood revitalization application on behalf of Green Living Foundation Inc.
Anna Methvin, foundation director at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, presented the request to commissioners at their Monday meeting last week.
“I’m so excited,” she said.
Methvin said the home will have no stairs, a primary bedroom and all maintenance is provided to occupants (such as snow and ice removal).
“We really take care of them,” she said.
The homes in this area are for those aged 55 and older.
Four more lots, and therefore four more houses, in the area will likely be constructed next year, Methvin said.
The commission also approved two neighborhood revitalization applications from ASH Real Estate, LLC.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
—Set a work session at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 to discuss the Chanute Public Library and Osa Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
—Appointed Jeana Lawrence to the Chamber Tourism Committee.
—Declared properties of 18 S. Wilson; 1302 S. Highland; and 125 S. Lafayette in violation of Chanute municipal codes.
—Approved a cereal malt beverage license application for Colborn’s at Stone Creek, 511 S. Country Club Rd. The city building inspector and fire department will inspect the property.
