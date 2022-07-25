A Topeka man was shot and killed in Chanute early Monday.
Blake A. Pearson, 34, Topeka, was pronounced dead at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and the Chanute Police Department has called the Kansas Bureau of Investigation into the case.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This service applies to you if your subscription has not yet expired on our old site. You will have continued access until your subscription expires; then you will need to purchase an ongoing subscription through our new system. Please contact The Chanute Tribune office at 620-431-4100 if you have any questions
This service is a courtesy for our print subscribers to give them access to our online edition at no additional cost - if you haven't registered on the new site, you must do it now before you do anything else.
A Topeka man was shot and killed in Chanute early Monday.
Blake A. Pearson, 34, Topeka, was pronounced dead at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and the Chanute Police Department has called the Kansas Bureau of Investigation into the case.
CPD reported that a woman called at 12:20 am Monday to report hearing a gunshot and officers responded to the alley east of 1706 S. Highland. There they found a male bystander administering CPR. EMS took over life-saving measures before transporting Pearson to the hospital.
The KBI was notified an hour and 45 minutes after the initial call, and responded to the scene.
An autopsy has been scheduled. Anyone with information can contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Chanute Police Department at (620) 431-5768.
Tips also can be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.