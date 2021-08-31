GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County commissioners approved a 2022 budget Tuesday afternoon and scheduled a public hearing for their next meeting.
The new budget sets a levy more than 2.8 mills lower than last year, and uses more of the Payment In Lieu Of Taxes funding from the Neosho Ridge Wind electric generation project.
The budget authorizes total expenses of up to $15.6 million on a mill levy of 50.34, which will not require a Revenue Neutral Rate hearing prior to final budget approval. The public hearing will be at 10 am Sept. 14.
The current levy is 53.224 mills. The 2020 budget contained an increase of 5 mills.
In their discussion of the draft budget, commissioners needed to close a $447,700 gap and Commissioner Gail Klaassen raised an issue of department head salaries.
She said the commission has been criticized that female department heads are not paid as well as males. The average department head wage is $55,000, and commissioners agreed to increase the salary of Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr to $53,000 and Register of Deeds Kathy Milner to $52,000.
Commissioners also approved a contract with Dr. Verdon Parham as the new medical director of the Neosho County Health Department.
Parham has already been contracted and replaces Dr. Brian Kueser, who resigned Friday. Starr asked commissioners for guidance on how to handle similar matters in the future.
In other business, the commission heard a presentation from UMB bank vice-president Scott Crist on a proposal to refinance bonds for the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Commissioners took no action, but will consider approval at a later meeting. The hospital intends to issue $9.85 million in bonds to cover bonds issued in 2014 to refinance a 2006 expansion project.
Attorney David Brake said the bonds have already reduced the principle from $14.4 million originally. The new bonds will not extend the pay-out period.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown gave an update on the chip and seal project and reported on a meeting about future projects on US-169. The project to construct passing lanes will be let in 2022, he said.
Commissioners also voted to amend their resolution from the Aug. 17 meeting to add areas that prohibit through-truck traffic. Chase and Douglas roads, which are Country Club Road and Plummer Avenue in Chanute, will prohibit through-truck traffic between K-47 and 190th Road, which is Chanute’s 35th Street.
Brown also warned about the impact that current events may have on the budget, as rising prices affect fuel, tires and equipment parts.
Commissioners voted to allow Brown to seek a piece of equipment after receiving a credit report.
Commissioners held a public hearing to finalize the process on Community Development Block Grants and associated micro-grants, and spoke with Matt Godinez by speaker phone about the wind project development moratorium. Godinez said he is still doing research, and commissioners approved his request to extend the moratorium from expiring on Sept. 9 to Jan. 1.
Commissioners voted to fund $27,000 for the Erie Community Child Care Center project from PILOT funds. The project has also received funding from the Erie city government.
Commissioners heard from resident Shirley Estrada about the accounting of wind project funding and the county’s taking back roads managed by the Neosho Ridge Wind project. Estrada said she had a punch list of five pages of issues.
