ERIE – Neosho County officials have limited local information released about COVID-19 because of inaccurate statistics, commissioners said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s not that we don’t care,” said 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore.
Officials are only getting information confirmed from clinical lab tests and have not included home test results, he said.
“They’re kind of skewed numbers,” Galemore said.
Neosho County Health Department officials received heated criticism on social media after reducing the information in their weekly release to only the number of active cases. Concerned citizens contacted county commissioners.
In Tuesday’s release, NCHD reported 425 active cases, up from 229 a week earlier and 144 the week before that.
Galemore said 70 percent of eligible Neosho County residents have received at least one shot. He noted that the spread doesn’t seem to be slowing down, with a lot of breakthrough cases among people who have been vaccinated.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Neosho County has had 3,900 total cases since mid-2020 with 56 deaths and 113 people hospitalized.
The KDHE vaccine dashboard at www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data, shows 54.71 percent of Neosho County residents over the age of 5 have received at least one dose and 45.74 percent of the total population have completed a vaccination course.
Johnson County has the highest rate of people over age 5 receiving at least one dose at 77.85 percent, followed by Finney County at 71.22 and Douglas at 69.66.
However the KDHE county COVID-19 rankings at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/DocumentCenter still show Neosho County at 28 percent vaccination rate, with Johnson County at 76 percent, Douglas at 62 and Finney at 48 percent. The statistics are as of 9 am Friday and were not updated Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The KDHE and NCHD do not break out the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated cases. The Wilson County Health Department reported Monday that of 150 new cases there, 82 percent were not vaccinated, but it did not report how many of the unvaccinated patients had the disease earlier, nor how many vaccinated cases had not received a booster.
Wilson County had 240 active cases Monday.
Neosho Ridge wind
Commissioners also met Tuesday with representatives of the Neosho Ridge Wind electric facility and residents of the southern part of the county who are upset about lights and noise.
The members of the Windfarm Advisory Committee, led by Stan Basler, are seeking that aviation warning lights on the wind turbines be radar-activated so they would only be in use when aircraft approach.
David Eaton, plant manager for Neosho Ridge, said he had been waiting on a bid from an engineering firm, which has now declined.
Another firm, Burns and McDonald, has submitted a $2.3 million estimate, with annual maintenance fees of $5,000 and licensing from the Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Communications Commission.
The group discussed whether Neosho Ridge would pay for the installation or if the county would.
“Are you going to be a good neighbor and help us out?” 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff asked.
Eaton said the company had to be careful about expenses that might be passed on to ratepayers. Galemore asked how much the federal subsidy was that green energy companies received and Basler mentioned the cost savings from wind.
“The credibility suffers a little when you say you can’t pay for it when the ratepayers are saving that much,” Basler said.
Westhoff, who voted against the project, said he wishes it had not come in and wanted his position “on the record.”
“I think we’re getting put off,” Westhoff said. A constituent told Westhoff the lights look like an airport, he said. The wind energy project impacts 311 homes in the area, he said, and he can see the lights from Crawford County.
Commissioners also discussed the need for communication about the issue.
Galemore is a member of the advisory committee. Commissioners said at the previous meeting that they had received complaints about noise on New Year’s Day.
“We don’t get what you’re getting,” Basler said. He submitted a proposed “incident report” form for complaints that could be taken to the County Clerk’s office.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen, 3rd District, said Liberty Utilities, which operates Neosho Ridge, has a system for leasing property owners to contact the company.
“The non-participants don’t have a voice,” she said.
“This letter represents hope of change,” County Clerk Heather Elsworth said.
Some of the New Year’s Day noise complaints may have been due to icing on the turbine blades. Committee member LeRoy Burk, who was also a plaintiff in a lawsuit to stop the project, complained to commissioners Tuesday.
“I thought I was back at McConnell Air Force Base,” Burk said. “The noise level was so bad. I’m talking like jet planes flying out there.”
Liberty Utilities is investigating whether ice increased the noise, Eaton said.
“We’re reaching out and looking into it,” he said.
Other business
The commission met with Taylor Hogue of the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission about the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funding relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hogue gave commissioners a spreadsheet and list of agencies that applied for funds.
Under a new rule that takes effect April 1, Hogue said the county could use the entire remaining allocation as lost revenue, which would reduce restrictions on eligibility.
Klaassen suggested the commission do that and then take the money the county receives from Neosho Ridge as payment in lieu of property taxes to fund the applicants, so they would have fewer obligations.
The county has until 2026 to spend the ARP money and until 2024 to allocate it.
Maintenance Director David Burnett updated the commission on a proposal to replace the shed that houses radio equipment near the tower at the courthouse. He and 911 Director Lori Nally said the tower has several disused antenna and cables that collect ice.
Register of Deeds Kathy Milner received approval to replace a 12-year-old plotter with a $9,080 combination scanner, plotter and printer.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown reported that he placed additional signage on Douglas Road north of US-169. Trucks exit the highway to take Douglas Road, which becomes Plummer Avenue, around road construction, but have turned north instead of south. This means they have to turn around again, and some have gotten stuck.
