The combination of triple-digit temperatures and a steady Kansas summer breeze means wheat harvest is progressing across the state.
Wheat production acreage has rebounded in southeast Kansas, and Beachner Grain president and CEO Gary Beachner said harvest began Tuesday in Neosho, Montgomery and Allen counties. Initial wheat cutting started June 11 in Sumner County, on Monday in Labette and Wilson, but really got rolling across the area Wednesday.
Southeast Kansas did not have much wheat production in the past two years, but soft red winter wheat now represents roughly a third of planted acres in the area. Farmers produce both hard and soft red winter wheat.
Beachner said hot, dry, windy weather helped dry down wheat, which is reporting moistures consistently around 12 percent and test weights averaging 61 pounds per bushel.
Southeast Kansas did have considerable rain and cool weather in May, leading to isolated pockets of fusarium fungus, mostly where double-cropped wheat followed corn.
Wet weather and disease pressure are leading to protein levels a little lower than last year.
Farmers in the state are reporting some disease pressure from stripe rust. With about a week to go, yields are similar to last year with test weights at 60 pounds per bushel or above.
“Early protein reports in south central Kansas have been variable,” Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin said, “but lower than average and slightly lower than last year with averages from 10-11.5 percent.”
Last year, Plains Grains, Inc., reported south central Kansas averaged 11.4 percent protein.
“We’ve heard of fields early this harvest on the low end of the range, but a few as high as 12 percent,” Gilpin said.
“According to our farmers, this early variability is due to weather impacts and management factors.”
Sumner County farmer Tim Turek is seeing protein levels varying between 9 and 13 percent, depending on individual field management. He did apply liquid fertilizer at an application rate of 100 pounds per acre.
Turek took in his first load Tuesday and reported yields averaging around 55 bushels per acre, but he expects to see higher yields as his harvest progresses over next week.
