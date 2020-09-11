ERIC SPRUILL
Having climbed 60 flights of stairs, Chanute firefighters decided to take a short break to drink a bottle of water. They paused briefly on the steps at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
That’s when former Chanute firefigher Brian Butrick, who currently works for the Olathe Fire Department, had a reminder for the crew he with whom he was climbing.w
“Remember, these guys hadn’t even got to the fire yet. They went 83 flights before they ever encountered fire. We’re only halfway there and by this point some of them already knew they were never going to make it back out,” Butrick said.
With roughly 70 pounds of gear that were covered in pictures of fallen 9/11 firefighters strapped on their backs, they trudged on until they had climbed 110 flights of stairs. The World Trade Center had 110 flights of stairs, and firefighters across the country make the climbs to remember the 343 firemen who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attack.
“There were 343 firemen who paid the ultimate sacrifice that day,” Jake Nasalroad, CFD, said. “We walk to remember them and we walk for their families. These were guys who walked in and never got to walk out and see their families again.”
The event was scheduled to take place in Wichita, like it has in past years, but COVID-19 wiped out the event.
Fireman Cameron Dietsch, who was just two years old on 9/11, didn’t let that derail their plans to walk the 110 flights of stairs.
“When they said they weren’t going to hold the walk in Wichita this year, he got the guys together and said we have to do something. We can’t let this stop us from walking for them,” his mother, Jennifer Dietsch, said.
“This means a lot to us. It’s something we do to remember the ones who gave their lives to try to save others,” Cameron said.
Dylan Lowry, a senior at CHS, also took part in the walk. He’s been shadowing the fire department this year.
His father, Dale Lowry, who is the CFD Captain, stepped in and carried Nasalroad’s gear the final 24 flights.
“It’s been 19 years now and we really need to remember 9/11. I think a lot of people have forgotten about it,” Dale said. “Just look on social media and see how crazy the world is right now. But it’s important that we remember all the people that lost their lives that day and never got to return home to their families.”
As soon as the group finished the climb, they were already thinking about doing it again next year at CHS.
