MATT RESNICK
While the flu season usually commands more attention, a lesser known illness is taking grip this year.
Affecting all age groups, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a persistent threat to children and infants.
“We’re monitoring RSV in our community,” said Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr. “It can be serious and definitely needs to be monitored and treated.”
Cases of RSV are not reportable to the state, Starr said. However, she confirmed that there have been some cases in Neosho County.
“We’ve gotten information about cases, yes,” Starr said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, RSV symptoms typically show four to six days after infection and include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. The CDC further notes that in very young infants, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties.
A vaccine for RSV has not yet been developed.
“We’re visiting with parents to make sure that children are getting the shots that are needed,” Starr said.
While the flu shot is readily available for children, NCHD is unable to offer its COVID-19 vaccine to children under the age of 12, as it’s supplied with the Moderna bivalent. The Pfizer bivalent has been authorized for children ages 5 to 12. Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center utilizes the Pfizer booster.
Neosho County Health Department RN Paula Roberts said RSV should not be taken lightly.
“We’re in communication with physicians, so if there is an uptick, we’ll know about it,” she said. “If doctors see an uptick in it, they usually reach out and tell us that RSV is on the rise and to keep an eye on it.”
With the cold and flu season barreling down, Roberts said precautions should be taken to mitigate the spread of respiratory illnesses.
“Especially with this season, people need to be very mindful about washing their hands,” she said. “Also, no kissing on babies,
getting up in their faces and talking to them. Even family members like grandmas, aunts and uncles need to be mindful about that.”
Roberts said that adults with RSV generally exhibit a cough.
“They might think they just have a bad cough and don’t know if it’s RSV or not,” she said, “but it can be deadly to babies.”
“At this time, we have not seen an uptick in RSV cases,” said Patricia Morris, NMRMC Communications Director.
Roberts believes the recent nationwide surge in RSV cases directly correlates with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last two years, we’ve all been wearing masks, and masks work to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses,” she said. “Now, people aren’t wearing masks as much as they were before.”
Flu clinic
A walk-in flu clinic is offered by NCHD every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm. Those hours have recently been extended in order to accommodate individuals whose workday has concluded, but Roberts did not specify how late the clinic will remain open on those days.
“We’ve got shots for 6-months of age and up, and also have the high-dose for those greater than 65-years-old,” Roberts said of the flu vaccine.
Roberts further noted that it’s too early in the flu season to know whether the vaccine is a good match with the dominant strain — with current cases of influenza led by a strain categorized as Flu A (H3N2).
Roberts strongly encourages individuals in the community to receive their flu and COVID-19 shots.
“Get them,” Roberts said.
Cases on the rise
Southern California’s Orange County declared a state of emergency due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations due to respitory illness, according to a Thursday report published by the USA Today.
“Infants born in 2020 or after did not experience their first season of RSV on a typical timeline,” the article said. “So now there are many children under 3 years of age all experiencing RSV and other viral infections for the first time at the same time.
“The pandemic certainly interfered with and disrupted the natural timeline of exposure we had been used to.”
