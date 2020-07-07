GREG LOWER
HUMBOLDT – Carrying on her father’s legacy came late in life to a Humboldt-area woman, but now her woodwork has become popular in the Rockies.
Two years ago, Misha Collins’ father wanted someone to take over his supply of scrap wood. Collins was the youngest of nine children, but none of the others seemed to be interested. Her father, Tom Goff of Girard, couldn’t believe anyone else would want it.
“He wanted one of us to carry it on,” she said. “Two years later, here I am.”
She said she had always done crafts and started a jewelry company. As her children were born, she stayed home for five years before opening her own shop. She took her children to the business at first, then, when they entered school, she went to work for Humboldt schools in the elementary cafeteria.
At first her woodwork included random geometric patterns, then quilt style. She cuts the wood into one-eighth inch thick strips and attaches it with Gorilla glue, nailing the backing and frame. Sometimes the wood is natural, sometimes stained or painted.
Her best-selling works are mountains. Each piece is unique, and she sells them online at Against the Grain Woodworking. Many of her works go to customers in Colorado.
“I can’t keep the mountain ones in stock,” Collins said. “If I make one of these today, it’ll be sold tonight.”
She delivers the pieces herself to buyers in a two-hour driving radius, although those further away are shipped.
The wood is 90 percent recycled from scraps from a furniture company. She is still using some of her father’s supply, which he got from the same company.
She has recently started doing accent walls, with one design in a staircase that took three days to assemble. A herringbone-pattern accent wall for her daughter took 14 hours.
With her children ages 19, 16 and 10, she is waiting to see if they will carry on the tradition.
“My youngest likes to paint, a lot, with me,” she said.
Goff, who died about a month ago, had a chance to see her success.
Collins still works in the school cafeteria, and said this is her summer gig. People can contact Against the Grain Woodworking at (620) 305-9496.
