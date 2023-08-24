ERIE — In a 2-1 vote Tuesday, Neosho County commissioners approved its 2024 budget with a mill levy rate set at 47.941 mills.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen was the dissenting vote on the budget.
“I mean, mainly it was the raises. I felt like they weren’t fair across the board,” Klaassen told The Tribune on Wednesday. “We didn’t have time to really make sure that the raises that were given were really going to solve problems that we do have in the county with retention and recruiting.”
There were two departments she felt should see better raises.
“Part of it was the two departments that we have trouble retaining and recruiting, which is our law enforcement and road and bridge, got some of the least amount of increases,” Klaassen said. “I felt like that’s what we should focus on.”
On Tuesday, Commissioner Paul Westhoff said he felt like the commission received more details this year as opposed to previous years related to the budget.
“I know that this is our first year with our new auditor, and I’m kinda like Commissioner Galemore, I think we’ve got more information this year than we have since I’ve been on the board.”
“And we can’t fix it in just one year,” he added.
“Well, I think there’s an openness between departments,” Commissioner Nicholas Galemore said after Westhoff. “I’ve never had the communication from previous treasurers of getting that information and through the auditor of knowing where these funds are actually tied.”
County Clerk Heather Elsworth told The Tribune Thursday the county has not publicly announced the pay increases yet.
“The raises haven’t been solidified and continue to change as commissioners work on figuring out the pay increases for non-elected department(s) staff,” Elsworth said. “The county has not disclosed the raises publicly yet. However, the proposed raises will go a long way for retention and recruitment, considering up until the recent 2023 $1 raise for all non-elected employees, some of the employees are underpaid for the services and quality of work in which they are doing. The proposed wage study will make a big difference in building upon the steps already taken. The commission has to walk a fine line in raises given versus potentially raising the mill levy to support those raises, and other county operational expenditures.”
Neosho County residents Shirley Estrada and Bryan Coover talked to and asked questions of the commission during the Tuesday meeting. Coover wanted to make sure that commissioners were good stewards of money for Neosho County.
“It needs to be responsible, and there is nothing responsible, equitable about this budget the way it is currently,” Estrada said in her public comments.
Before the budget hearing Tuesday, the commission held a hearing to exceed the revenue neutral rate, which was set at 42.909 for 2024. Last year’s RNR was 48.222 and the 2023 mill levy was 48.190.
One action, in addition to the budget approval, commissioners took was approving a wage study for the county in the future.
“If that will come out before the first of the year is yet to be seen, as far as the timing,” Klaassen said.
