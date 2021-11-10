LEON JOY
Special to the Tribune
After the article “And We Became Men” was published in the Tribune, various responses have been received.
Most were honest and sincere, but a few caused concern when hearing responses of, “Why did you write that?” and “How come you wrote that?” or even hearing “Why in the hell did you write that?” shouted out boastfully in ignorance.
My anger riled and cared not to reply.
My daughter, who assisted in typing that article, was visiting and we discussed those responses in length, but without any conclusion. Finally, she looked at me and said, “Dad! Only those that were there would understand.” Hearing her say that, I finally realized that they had not served and were never there or else they would not have disrespected themselves. Knowing what kind of men they were leads to wanting to reply to their whys and how come.
After choosing to remain silent for far too long, and when first visiting the Vietnam Memorial Wall and just seeing them entombed with only their names appearing as an etching against the glossy black stone, that ignited a burning desire for me to tell how it really was back then. When remembering, it took me back to that horrible time and it removed the hardened scabs that had been covering those open wounds that had been hidden deep in the haunting dark shadows of that time. A mist of tears sprayed from my eyes and spattered on my paper. The one so very dear to me seeing this questioned it, as it was only bringing back those memories. She didn’t understand my urge of driven sincere passion for them. That passion was constantly present, and it existed to the very end. Once the story was done, there came a surprise and unexpected calming sensation of relief, as if a heavy burden had been lifted. Let’s look at some of the condensed writings of that article and discuss what they were actually saying.
“Let’s all go back to those carefree days.” We were not far out of high school and earning our way. For the first time in our lives we felt as if we were on our own, making our mark in society and experiencing the time of our lives, but that place over there was on our minds.
“Receiving the dreaded brown envelope.” After being drafted and with any incident we went forward in honor of family and friends and turned our only God-given life over to those we didn’t even know. They strengthened our bodies and erased all civilian from our minds and filled it with military rule with an attempt to prepare us for what we were about to encounter. Please ask yourself this question: How could one ever be prepared before entering the unknown?
“We stepped foot onto the soil of a God forsaken place.” Arriving in a foreign country so far away from home, we knew no one and felt so all alone, confused and wondering what all was held in store. Unknowing that we were about to embark on a journey that would travel within our memory that never ends.
“Way too soon, our young eyes must witness the true horrors of combat.” Arriving at our unit with newcomers just like us, we hardly had time to share our names and where we were from. We were briefed of those in danger the night before and just before first light, we were sent to relieve them. Flying into that site from the helicopters from above, we looked down and saw the red earth of that country encircled in a metal fence. There were scattered bits of trash strung out the entire compound and we thought, what a messy place, but once on the ground and entering inside the fence, we found that the trash was bodies — bodies of boys just like us, some of them were so badly distorted it was beyond belief and something our young eyes had never seen. With respect and sympathy for them, we gently laid them in huge nets.
As the helicopters lifted them away, we realized this was not a movie or something on TV, this was real. We adjusted our thinking to the realism of combat in war and that we were in the midst of it all. Later we patrolled up a nearby mountain ridge and that terrible smell of death clinged inside our nose and lingered for hours, but that scar it made in our memory would last a lifetime and would come back from time to time and we would have to relive it all again.
Scaling upward on this steep incline, we become soaked in sweat carrying our heavy loads, we poured water over our heads, down our chests and backs, wondering if we could go on. The hot, humid, calm air that surrounded us suddenly and so abruptly without notice exploded in a roar of gunfire. One of ours came crawling to the rear, in panic he had shed his backpack and rifle, his body shook and jerked out of control in shock. As he passed by, we saw the gaping gash from his chin to his ear that exposed his teeth and tongue. We hear the shouting, “Pop smoke and keep it close.” We placed a smoke grenade at arm’s length and pulled the pin. The bombs came so close they shook us from the ground. As the shock wave rolled by, we were covered with debris. One after another, the bombs came and finally the gunfire went silent. We uncovered from the debris and do believe we all gave thanks to God for sending down those three planes that surely saved us. As we scrambled to make a clearing, we saw the machine gun crew that had just relieved us on point as they laid slumped and half covered in debris. We hacked and chopped at the jungle like wild men and made a clearing that the medivacs dropped down in and we loaded our wounded first and then our KIAs. Although we accepted what had just occurred, we looked at each other and never said a word. As we continued down the back side of the slope that night, our minds sharpened as we had just begun to season in combat. The story having said “way too soon” meant that was our very first day in the field. Each of the condensed writings while in that country have similar stories within them and perhaps will be shared another time.
“And then one day it was all over.” It all ended as abruptly as it had begun and we left it all behind, but regretted leaving those we thought so much of and wondering if they survived. We went to a secure area and turned in all of our combat gear and were issued a uniform of the military’s finest to start home. We caught ourselves wondering if we were only dreaming and fear of waking up and still be there or even thinking we were here all of the time and all of that was just a bad dream. There was no one that ever asked us how we felt or even if we were okay and I believe some of us never fully recovered from that.
“Arriving home with family and friends.” The place that we had so long yearned to be. The warmth and caring of those at home helped us so tremendously and we stood proud in uniform with all of our insignia. You need to understand that we had been locked out from the real world and then seeing the riots, draft cards and flags burning in the streets and having to hear us called “baby killers,” “dopers,” “hippies” and how the war could never be won with soldiers like us. We became intense with anger; that anger was not just for us, but for those we so highly respected who served beside us in honor and some of them came back scarred, crippled and some of them came back with our flag draped over them and so often having wondered how those in mourning of losing one so very dear to them coped with all of this. And all of this for WHAT?
Again, just so you know, when awaiting my flight out, there was this place where no one carried weapons, most were in civilian clothes of tank tops, shorts and flip flops. Those who were in uniform, their fatigues were freshly washed and highly starched. There were night clubs with live bands, dancing girls and drinks to order. They spoke of a beach party that night where they were having a big barbeque. It was hard to believe there was such a place in Vietnam. Seeing one of the newsmen report on us on TV wearing a camouflage helmet and jungle fatigues as if he had returned from battle, but I noticed his fatigues were freshly washed and highly starched and wondered if he reported on us from that same place. In the time we served, not once did we ever see any type of news person and laugh to the thought of them keeping up with our pace and facing the danger. As you may very well tell, this is a sore spot for me and a saying of Forrest Gump comes to mind: “And that’s all I got to say about that!”
This veteran finds the patriotism shown today so very heartwarming. Your patriotism has given back our respect and restored our honor that was so wrongfully stripped from us. This veteran wants to thank all of you for that. Regardless of the media and politics involved, always remember we served for our country, but in honor of some of you, because several of you are family and many of you are friends.
“Later and none too soon, the Vietnam Memorial was unveiled.” Oh my goodness! We sure could have used it sooner. It caused a healing sensation among us all and that did not mean just us veterans. It also began the healing process of those who were so against us. Again, just so you know, after that article was published and reading about the wall that it is known as The Wall of Healing or The Healing Wall, I found that odd because that was exactly how it felt to me when writing the story. Those not listed on the wall are the names of more than 300,000 who have lost their battle against Agent Orange, a deadly killer we saw sprayed from the planes and settle on the foliage and we often slept in it on the ground. We did not know back then that it would become the deadliest enemy we were to face.
“Ever so softly we touch.” Seeing the chiseled letters that spell out their names holds them within a blessed sanctuary of holystone. That gentle touch is filled with the deepest respect of honor for them and through the sensitive tips of our fingers we sense them, and we see their smiling faces when we laughed and joked as we became as close as any family. Suddenly it all reappears, and we have to relive it all again as he lay in pain and agony, the fluid of life that keeps him alive drains through his wounds, his eyes look into ours and begs in a plea of mercy. As the drops slide down his chest and fall upon foreign soil, as the beads slowly begin to clot, he took the hand of God and his life here on Earth was done.
“Oh, Dear Lord! Why? Why did it have to be him?” In the hurting pain of the deepest sorrow, our eyes flow with tears of sadness as we wept for him and those around us look and stare, but we are not ashamed, and wonder if only those who were there would understand?
