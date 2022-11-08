MATT RESNICK
A surprise move by a school board member Monday night threw USD 413’s best-laid plans for a loop.
In a move that directly corresponded with the district’s transgender restroom controversy, the USD 413 Board of Education tabled a planned vote for $470,000 in restroom renovations districtwide, equaling roughly $160,000 per building.
The remodel would have raised the height of the partitions in up to 40 bathrooms, which the district said would address privacy concerns. USD 413 had been grappling with the use of female restrooms and locker rooms by at least two transgender students. At its September meeting, the board decided not to change or create policy regarding the issue, and instead opted for a phased plan for allowable restroom and locker room usage. This included the availability of individual-use restrooms for students, as well as the planned restroom renovations.
New controversy
Superintendent Kellen Adams recently apprised the board of the estimated cost of the upgrades, as well as a timeframe for the project. Adams also met with each board member individually prior to Monday’s meeting.
Before the anticipated vote, board member Ross Hendrickson expressed concern with the move, stating that he wanted to wait until the dust had settled from Tuesday’s midterm elections. He speculated that a shift in power at the highest levels of government could signal change for current transgender guidance, issued in June by the Biden administration.
Adams had already covered that ground with the board, informing them last month that a lawsuit challenging Biden’s guidance did not influence his decision to recommend that the board not create or alter policy.
Board member Matt Godinez informed Hendrickson that major policy changes could take years to be enacted. This did little to dissuade Hendrickson from his position on the issue, which he called “out of left field.”
Serving as a dark backdrop for Hendrickson’s redirection, the meeting opened with fiery and divisive dialogue from several citizens during the public forum.
Uneven sales pitch
Hendrickson questioned whether Adams’ transgender directives were well-known to students. He said he had heard that the reality on the ground was that Chanute High School students were hesitant to use the individual restrooms without approval from teacher or staff, and that the plan was not widely known.
Both Adams and Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester disputed Hendrickson’s statement.
“We believe at the Oct. 6 meeting that was articulated,” Adams said, noting that there are three single restrooms now available to all CHS students.
Koester affirmed.
“It was sent to every student email at the high school,” he said.
Board member Heather Guernsey said that she had firsthand knowledge that the directive made it to students.
“I have two girls at the high school, a freshman and a junior,” she said. “They both totally understand that they are able to use the (single) restrooms.”
Koester said that he is unaware of any issues since the plan was implemented a month ago.
“Nothing has come to my desk from the high school regarding restroom usage from administration, teachers or students,” he said. “It’s certainly not at the top of our list of problems at the high school.”
Adams said that he received an update from CHS Principal Zack Murry last week.
“(Murry) said that after the last board meeting that really any and all complaints had subsided,” Adams said. “As you recall, there were some complaints about the various behaviors taking place.”
Adams said that CHS administrators have investigated all complaints, and that the conclusion was that there was no safety threat posed by transgender students.
“Each and every time, the rumor, if you will, was handed down second, third, and sometimes fourth generation. So we have yet to substantiate a single issue at the high school,” Adams said. “We have three very qualified administrators that take this issue seriously, and they have reassured me that none of these (complaints) have been substantiated.”
Directives
After being informed that all students had been apprised of the directives, Hendrickson then got straight to the point.
“Would it make sense that we don’t take action right now?” he asked.
Hendrickson pivoted to the timing element, which turned out to be the centerpiece of his argument.
“The timing could play out very nicely. There are some very significant federal and state elections coming up,” he said.
While the window for the costs in the bid expires Dec. 31, Hendrickson said the board should not commit to spending six-figures on the renovations.
“What if we went into a little bit of a holding pattern?” he said.
Hendrickson added that it’s not the district’s fault that they’re having to grapple with continued fallout from the transgender issue.
“All of this has come to us. It wasn’t created here,” he said.
Hendrickson then acknowledged that he had blindsided board members and administrators.
“I understand that what I’m saying right now might be completely coming out of left field,” he said.
Hendrickson reverted back to his lone point, that there are “significant elections” that may eventually alter current transgender guidance.
“From the Governor’s office, all the way to the House and Senate of this country,” he said. “We don’t expect that a change will happen overnight, but it might give us a better indication of what is coming down the path as it relates to, maybe, executive orders.”
Hendrickson’s comments were met with loud applause from those in attendance at the meeting. It was one of many interruptions of applause that took place Monday night.
Board member Jeff Caldwell said that Hendrickson’s comments “made a lot of sense.”
“I agree with your comments that we could see bigger change happen tomorrow with the elections,” he said.
Board president Brad LaRue noted that inflation could cause the costs to increase if they table the vote beyond Dec. 31. Adams added that the district would be given a 45- or 60-day window in which the price would be fully guaranteed, later confirming the Dec. 31 date.
“Nothing requires you to move forward tonight,” Adams said, reiterating that a postponement could prove detrimental.
Awaiting hypothetical political scenarios was tantamount to gambling with district money, Guernsey said.
“It feels a little like gambling because we don’t know what the vote will be,” she said. “I’m not sure what our other options are that would be non-discriminatory.”
All apologies
“I apologize if this kind of comes out of left field,” Hendrickson again said.
He went back to his point about Biden’s missive.
“We gave the directive. We headed down that path, trying to respond to some things that are coming from way, way, way, way, way higher than this board or this community,” he said. “If we just hold tight for a little bit, we might have a better indication of what the future might bring with some of these matters.”
Hendrickson asked for more feedback from Caldwell.
“I just said I think that this shows some action, putting up taller partitions and what-not,” he said. “But I don’t see that it’s really solving the problem.”
Caldwell echoed Hendrickson’s talking points.
“This is a big issue countrywide. It goes way beyond our board of education,” he said. “It’s something that hopefully got the voters’ attention.”
Caldwell then raised an interesting point, noting that the transgender issue is not new to the community or CHS.
“I’ve been told by previous administrations that we had this situation in our schools long before Dr. Adams was here,” he said. “But for whatever circumstances or reasons, it’s kind of become pertinent to address it now.”
Hendrickson continued to make comments that resulted in eruptions of applause from those in the audience who were against the district’s restroom plan.
“In today’s world, it would be nice to see more common sense,” he said.
Having broached the same point nearly a dozen times, Hendrickson said he felt like a broken record.
“I feel like, why not go into a holding pattern?” he said.
Board member Godinez, who arrived two hours and 15 minutes into the meeting, interjected.
“It’s a long process before it goes to the House and Senate at the state level,” he said. “It might be a long time before there’s any resolution.”
Board member Scott McKinney agreed with Hendrickson’s plans to table the vote.
“We’re trying to fix a problem that’s not there,” he said.
McKinney made a motion to table the vote, but departed to the restroom before it could be seconded.
While he acknowledged striking a partisan tone, Hendrickson said that he did not feel comfortable speaking too in-depth on such matters.
“In all my years (on the board), never once have we gotten this in-depth talking about partisan matters,” he said, again claiming that the election should dictate the board’s decision on expenditures. “With that, (McKinney) is in the bathroom, but when he comes back I would second his motion.”
McKinney returned and Hendrickson seconded the motion to table the vote. It was approved by a 7-0 margin.
After the meeting, Adams told The Tribune that the vote was tabled indefinitely, and that there are currently no plans to revisit it prior to the Dec. 31 deadline.
After the meeting, Hendrickson continued talking about the election.
“I think I went in that direction because it’s awfully coincidental that tomorrow is the election that is federal and state related,” he said. “I thought from a common-sense standpoint, why don’t we just push pause for a little bit, see what’s going to play out.”
Hendrickson pushed back on the idea that transgender policy change could take years to play out.
“What we’re talking about, I think we’ll know something probably within the next few months,” he said.
Adams indicated that he was not caught off-guard, but told The Tribune that Hendrickson’s remarks were “certainly a new idea, compared to some of the conversations we’ve had in the last week.”
During the individual meetings with board members, Adams said that Hendrickson did not give any inclination that he was looking to revisit the issue.
“Meeting with the board members in the days leading up to the meeting, I didn’t really have a sense that there was anybody who wanted to table it,” he said.
Adams said that it has the potential to be in the best interest of the district.
“We’re dealing with a changing landscape. So tonight represents a very substantial obligation that could ultimately be altered by subsequent legislation,” he said.
Adams added that he believed the tenor of the dialogue became political.
“Yes, to a certain degree,” he said. “We have done a pretty good job during my time here of not getting into political-based conversations. But you saw tonight where some of the conversation started to shift to political-based matters.”
News broke Monday night that a Johnson County school district banned transgender students from their preferred bathrooms and sports teams.
“I am confident that it is going to cause people here to believe that our board should take the same action,” Adams said.
Adams said news of the consequential decision had the opposite effect on him.
“For me, what it says is we definitely need to press pause on any additional action and watch how that plays out,” he said. “There is no need for a knee-jerk reaction.”
See Thursday’s edition of The Tribune for more on Monday’s BOE meeting.
