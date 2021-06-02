GREG LOWER
Members of the Downtown Revitalization Committee said Tuesday evening that they will focus on preserving physical buildings, but are in limbo during the Chanute city commission’s budget process.
“We can’t do anything downtown if buildings start falling down,” David Remboldt said.
The group discussed its strategic plan Tuesday with a focus on the literal bricks and mortar while working with other groups such as the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Chanute.
The DRC met with the city commission at its last work session along with other outside agencies. City Manager Todd Newman said the commission won’t make a firm decision until it finalizes the budget at an August meeting after a public hearing.
Until then, the commission has scheduled a series of work sessions, including the next one at 5:30 pm Monday, and plans to tour city facilities.
The DRC has requested $25,000 in city funding with $20,000 of that going to a proposed matching-grant program for building repairs and renovation.
Members also plan to tour downtown buildings.
The city has identified three buildings most in need of renovation and Newman said they have not specified the next on the list.
Recent movement that placed the 1899 Masonic Temple building in the city land bank for possible development had put it in a better position, he said. The Fidelity State Bank building at the northeast corner of Main and Lincoln is in fairly good shape, other than being vacant since Sears moved out more than a year ago.
“It’s got a lot of options,” Newman said, adding that four buildings on the north side of Main Street between Santa Fe and the railroad tracks are likely to be in need of assistance.
City Commissioner Phil Chaney said the city can’t tear down more buildings downtown. Newman said the city has gotten a bad reputation for demolition, but has not enforced codes for commercial buildings as much as residential housing.
Newman said officials considered acquiring a downtown building for use as a public restroom, but it proved to be unfeasible.
Committee members discussed the issues of owners who have tried to maintain downtown buildings against those who allow buildings to deteriorate, then seek more assistance.
Committee member Dan Mildfelt responded to questions about how other communities are responding where Community National Bank has locations. He said they are having the same conversations.
“I think they’re watching Chanute,” he said.
The DRC voted to reschedule its next meeting to July 13.
