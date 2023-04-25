An incredibly rare event took place in Chanute over the weekend when Margaret Hollenshead celebrated her 112th birthday in style at Credo Senior Living Center on Saturday.
The festivities opened with a well-attended reception, followed by a parade featuring classic cars. Well-wishers greeted and honked for Hollenshead as she took it all in.
The local community showered Hollenshead with affection in the days leading up to her birthday. Royster Middle School’s select choir, Vocal Plus, as well as Chanute Elementary School choir students, paid Hollenshead visits to serenade her.
A native of Chanute, Hollenshead was born on April 22, 1911, in her family home at 520 S. Central Avenue.
Hollenshead studied music and taught four generations of students in the Chanute school system. She also had a fondness for the piano, and has even played from time to time at Credo.
Hollenshead and her husband Howard had three children together. They resided in Texas, California and Oklahoma before relocating back to Chanute in 1947.
Bambi Bach has been one of Hollenshead’s primary caretakers since August, and said that it’s been a unique experience.
“When I first started, she just started talking to me and telling me how people will ask her how old she is,” Bach recounted. “She just smiles real big and says that all I have to tell them is I’ve lived a really good life.”
Bach discussed the apparent keys to Hollenshead’s longevity.
“She said that she likes her drinks every once in a while,” Bach said, noting that Hollenshead consumed two rum and Cokes on her birthday.
Hollenshead also keeps furniture from her childhood in her room.
“She looked at one of the tables and said ‘Can you believe that this table is over 100 years old? I even broke one of the chairs,’” Bach said. “All the furniture in that room belonged to her grandparents.”
During her 27 years in the profession, Bach said that Hollenshead is the oldest person she has provided care for, with the previous oldest being 104.
Hollenshead is also known for her impeccable wardrobe.
“I’m telling you that this lady has the nicest clothes,” Bach said.
Several of Hollenshead’s children and grandchildren attended the event. Making the trip from Boca Raton, Florida, was her youngest daughter Lynn Saylor.
“She taught generations in the community, and everyone knows her,” Saylor said, indicating that the reason her mother has defied Father Time is because she is “hard-headed.”
Still a ways off, Hollenshead’s friend Sharon Carpenter is unsure if she will eclipse the century mark.
“Should I get to that age, I doubt it, but I hope that I can enjoy it,” Carpenter said during the reception.
The facility is Hollenshead’s world, and staff and guests are just living in it.
“We pretty much live on Margaret’s time,” facility director Barbie Baughn told WIBW News. “So if she doesn’t want to get up in the morning, she doesn’t get up. At 112, she can do whatever she wants.”
Baughn added that she’s hopeful that Hollenshead holds onto the title of oldest living Kansas for the foreseeable future.
“We’ll do this again next year, even bigger,” Baughn said.
Hollenshead is two years older than the oldest living person in Arkansas, and six months younger than the oldest living person in Missouri. The oldest living person in Oklahoma passed away on April 20 at the age of 112.
Events that took place in 1911
• The first Indianapolis 500 race
• Orville Wright flew a glider for 9:45, setting a world record
• Chevrolet entered the automobile market, competing with the Ford Model T
• Marie Curie wins the Nobel Prize in chemistry
• The Mona Lisa is stolen from the Louvre
• The Titanic sinks
• A few famous people born in 1911 were Ronald Reagan, Ginger Rogers, Lucille Ball, Vincent Price and Roy Rogers.
