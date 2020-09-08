ERIC SPRUILL
The Neosho County Health Department reported that the county’s active total on Tuesday is 40 positive cases with 114 people in quarantine.
Last week there were 39 positive cases and 124 people in quarantine, but 10 of those have recovered. That means there are 11 new cases in the county since last Thursday.
Health Department Director Teresa Starr said that all-in-all, it was a pretty good week for the county.
“It was a pretty good week; we didn’t see much of an increase. We did have to add some people to the quarantine that will not show up in our count. We had to put some people who work in the county but do not live here,” Starr said.
Starr said the department expects to see a surge in cases following the long holiday weekend.
“When you work for the health department, you always expect the absolute worst so you can be prepared for it,” she said. “At the same time, I have faith that the people of Neosho County were safe over the weekend, wearing masks when they should have, avoiding large gatherings and practicing social distancing.”
To date, the county has had a total of 135 cases with 95 recoveries. None of the cases has resulted in death.
Statewide there have been 46,914 positive cases, 2,441 hospitalizations and 485 deaths.
Beginning today, the state will start releasing locations where active outbreaks occur. The information will be updated every Wednesday. These will be included in the cluster summary, with the location of a cluster of five or more positive cases being reported, or 20 cases at a private business.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that there are currently 181 clusters across the state with a total of 5,177 active cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.