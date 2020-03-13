GREG LOWER
ERIE – If Chanute’s dispatching system is not up and running by July 1, Neosho County Commissioners said they will either discontinue service or require a one-year agreement.
Commissioners made the decision at Thursday evening’s meeting. Chanute city commissioners approved an ordinance Monday for a dispatching system to start July 1, and the county would dispatch on a month-to-month basis until it is activated.
“The letter goes out that we mean it and we hold it to the fire,” Commissioner David Orr said. “I don’t feel that they can get their thing up and running by July 1.”
Orr showed video Thursday evening of Monday’s Chanute commission meeting, including Orr’s comments during the public forum and commissioner discussion. Commissioner Gail Klaassen, who was out of town Monday, and Commissioner Paul Westhoff both said they saw the video previously.
Orr said he doesn’t feel Chanute will make the deadline because of the upcoming departure of City Manager Jeff Cantrell, who has resigned effective May 15 to take a position as city manager in Hutchinson.
“He was a short-termer when he hit the door,” Orr said.
Orr said he has met with two Chanute commissioners that he did not name, and who he said would recommend a dialogue with the county.
“I personally have lost all faith in their city manager,” Orr said.
County 911 Director Lori Nally defended her department, and several people at the meeting also gave support.
Nally said the county spent $150,000 last year to update its equipment.
“Our heart is in it when we take a call,” she said, noting that the city meeting video contained negative untruths.
“It’s time to invest in 911,” she said. “Believe in us so that we can do the job that we’re damn good at.”
She disputed comments at Monday’s meeting that 80 to 90 percent of calls were inside Chanute. She said last year the county 911 answered more than 100,000 phone calls and dispatched 55 percent of the time to Chanute, with the rest outside of the city.
“It’s not 10 or 20 percent, it’s 45,” she said.
Orr asked that a letter be sent to Chanute attorney David Brake and city commissioners, bypassing Cantrell, to also request a joint session between the two commissions. He also proposed a one-year agreement retroactive to Jan. 1.
“Chanute just basically semi-checkmated Neosho County,” Orr said, adding that Brake represents the city manager and not the city commission.
He said he is not willing to give up the county’s Emergency Medical Services, operated out of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. At its last meeting, county commissioners discussed taking their ambulances back from the hospital.
Orr on Thursday discussed using a sales tax, approved in 2018, which he said goes to the county with NMRMC as EMS provider.
One of the issues between the city and the county involves an increase in the $180,000 the city pays for 911 dispatching. The county discussed a $100,000 increase when the agreement expired 1 1/2 years ago, and the city has been on a month-to-month basis since.
“They want more from us, yet they’re complaining about what we charge them,” Orr said.
County Counselor Seth Jones said the city and county need to divide the system.
“It’s a done deal,” he said. “We better figure out how we’re going to live separately and get on with life. Regardless, we need joint sessions.”
The measure passed 3-0.
Commissioners tabled a discussion on the county ambulance service due to the length of the six-hour meeting.
Orr said the county and hospital do not have a workable contract for EMS.
“It does belong to us,” Orr said, “only Neosho Memorial hospital is the service provider.”
He said he wants to see the county logo on the ambulances, with NMRMC identified as provider in smaller letters.
Resident raises ruckus over county copy fees
ERIE – A critic of the Neosho Ridge Wind project objected Thursday evening before the Neosho County Commission to research and copying fees on requests for project-related documents.
Southern rural county resident Ed Spielbusch said two of the county commissioners are trying to stifle public input after he was billed more than $400 for a Kansas Open Records Act request.
“You tried to stop public comment,” Spielbusch said. “Now you’re making it cost prohibitive to make a KORA request. This commission is afraid of something or they’re hiding something.”
County Counselor Seth Jones said he would get back with Spielbusch soon on whether the costs would stand.
“It’s not being taken lightly,” he said.
Spielbusch said a fee schedule was not available when he made the request and he was charged for 15 hours of staff labor over three weeks, including some hours billed as overtime. Spielbusch requested 32 items, including one 57-page document.
He said many of the items he requested had no substance or duplicated information. His requests included the Road Use Agreement with Apex Clean Energy, developer of the Neosho Ridge project, and engineering reports from two other companies.
“I got screwed,” Spielbusch said.
Six or seven of the items were available from County Clerk Heather Elsworth, but the rest had to come from the Road and Bridge Department. Spielbusch said he was billed $26 from the clerk and $383 from Road and Bridge.
“It should have been nothing more than an hour job,” Spielbusch said, and that an employee should have placed the documents on an auto-feed copier, and that the department was disorganized.
“It’s not my place to pay that they can’t get information in a timely manner,” Spielbusch said.
He calculated the staff time charge came to $23.25 an hour. Some spectators in the audience reacted angrily, including one obscenity, when they heard the charge included reimbursing the county for employee insurance and benefits.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen countered that the request averaged $12.80 per item. She asked if most KORA requests were usually only a single item and if 32 was high.
Jones said he has been in discussion with County Attorney Linus Thuston and Elsworth over the charges.
“It has been a topic of many, many hours,” Elsworth said, adding that the hours involved go beyond what Spielbusch was charged.
Elsworth proposed a revised fee schedule that the commission voted to accept temporarily by a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Paul Westhoff opposed.
She proposed staff-time fees of $20 an hour with a minimum charge of a half-hour, and the current 25 cent per side copying fee. She said she had contacted clerks in other nearby counties.
Westhoff said Department of Labor fees are 36 cents per copy and $3.75 per 15 minutes of staff time after the first 15 minutes.
Jones said in one case, the city of Frontenac charged the same as legal fees.
Commissioner David Orr said when he ran for election, KORA requests into his background cost $800 to $1,000. He asked how the research fees for Spielbusch compared to his wages as a bank examiner, which Spielbusch initially refused to answer.
“You have no right to ask that,” Spielbusch said, later stating that his wage was over the $23 per hour rate.
Thuston recommended a change in the per-page rate instead of a research fee. He said there has been controversy over recent requests, and recent requests have been more voluminous.
Elsworth said the requests have not been more now than before.
