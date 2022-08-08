Blood vessel in bypass
could be from cadaver or cow
GREG LOWER
A trail of circumstances led to a Chanute woman’s surgery this week for a rare blood condition.
They say nurses make the worst patients, Jenni Martin said, and she ignored her symptoms for a month before seeing a doctor. She said now she is lucky to be alive.
“Don’t ignore your symptoms,” Martin said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
Martin has thoracic outlet syndrome, a rare disorder where a rib is pushing on a major artery and blocking the blood flow to her right arm.
The surgery this week at the University of Kansas Medical Center is intended to remove the rib and install an arterial bypass. Martin was only getting 60 to 70 percent blood flow to her arm.
The situation began in June when she had COVID-19. That caused a large blood clot to form from her shoulder to elbow and she was diagnosed at the KU Med Center with thoracic outlet syndrome.
To add to the stress, her grandmother died two days after Martin got out of quarantine.
The rib that is pressing against the artery is one of an extra pair below her clavicle. Martin is also 15 weeks pregnant, which led to the outlet syndrome, although she has been pregnant twice before without complications.
Surgery removed part of the clot but not all. She is also having complications with the incision from her first surgery, and gave herself twice-daily injections of blood thinners.
Her surgeon, Dr. Byron DeCamp, said that at 33 years old, Martin is his youngest patient to receive an arterial bypass. She will find out at the surgery whether the blood vessel in the bypass will be from a cadaver or a cow.
The surgery will involve two incisions, one for the bypass and one for the rib removal. Her husband drove her to Kansas City, and there is a one-night stay required after the surgery.
“Fingers crossed, it’s the one that solves the problem,” Martin said.
They have insurance, but Martin said it takes a considerable chunk of her husband’s paycheck and she hopes to return to work after two to six weeks of recovery. She has been unable to work since July 25, and they have had to hire a caregiver for their son, who has muscular dystrophy and is in a wheelchair.
After her pregnancy, Martin will have surgery again to remove the opposite rib, which is not currently causing any difficulty.
